Rick Stockstill Reflects On FSU Football Snapping Road Losing Streak: 'A Very Special Feeling'

The Florida State Seminoles haven't thrown in the towel. Less than a week after firing Mike Norvell, the Seminoles traveled to Chestnut Hill with an interim head coach and fought their way back for a 31-24 victory.

It wasn't perfect, but it was an impressive effort, considering the distractions floating around the program.

READ MORE: FSU Football at Boston College: The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly

As the final seconds ticked off the clock, Rick Stockstill was in tears on the sideline. After waiting all of his life for an opportunity like this, not only was Stockstill 1-0, he'd also just helped the Seminoles snap the longest road losing streak in school history.

What Did Rick Stockstill Say After FSU's Emotional Win?

Nov 7, 2026; Chestnut Hill, MA, USA; Florida State Seminoles interim head coach Rick Stockstill looks on during the second half against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following the victory, Stockstill's emotion shone through as he spoke to the media in attendance.

Check out his full comments below.

Opening Statement: Very happy, very proud of that football team in there. They answered the bell and just, everything we talked about throughout the course of the week, everything we talked about yesterday, and then today, and pregame, everything, just really proud of them and the resiliency.

I talked about toughness all week, the toughness that they played with and their competitive spirit. I'm very humbled, like I said earlier in the week, but I'm excited for them. Long time since we won a game on the road and really happy for those guys in there because they work extremely hard to be able to dance in that locker room so I'm happy for them."

Q. How Does It Feel For Stockstill To Get The Win?

Stockstill: This was emotional for me here today. I got a lot of 'good luck' texts this morning from my family and former teammates. I guess we wanted it as much for our players in there as I did for all my former teammates and all of the other players that came before us.

It was special, it's emotional, because like I told you on Monday, I poured my heart and soul into this place as a player, and I was going to do that throughout these next couple months here. Just happy for our players. I dreamt all my life of one day being a coach at Florida State. To have this opportunity, to have a win, it's something that I'll cherish all my life.

I think of coach Bowden all the time, you'll probably get tired of me talking about it, but coach Bowden meant so much to me and this program. I wanted our players to understand that, and that they're playing for all those players that came before them, and to leave their heart out there on the field. I know I'm rambling, but it's a very special feeling. It's really special.

Q. Seeing The Excitement Of The Players, What Does That Mean To You?

Stockstill: It means a lot because I had a good relationship with these guys even though I wasn't coaching them before this. I hope and I think that they saw my genuine care and concern and passion for Florida State football this week. And I just kept talking to them about how much I believe in them, encouraged them on the sideline, and I hope they felt my passion.

It made me feel really good that you're having an impact because that's why we coach. You want to try and impact kids, and seeing them and they're smiling is an impact

Q. What Went Into The Fake Field Goal?

Stockstill: No sir, I didn't put it in. Herb Hand, our offensive line coach, put it in. We didn't have it previously, before this game. We put it in over the weekend, and we thought we had a look.

We had a check out of it if they didn't give us the look we wanted, but my thought process behind it was, there wasn't a lot of time left in the first half, maybe in the 20-second range. We were down three. So in my mind, I'm thinking that they're thinking, 'hey, they're just going to get it tied up and go into halftime at 17,' so I said, 'let's do it'.

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We did it, got the look we wanted, we kept it. Derek [SID] said, I don't know if a lot of people thought about it, I hadn't thought about it, but Gabe scores his first touchdown at least in college, maybe in his life. Now he's got to run back there and kick the extra point. I wasn't even thinking about that.

At halftime, coming off, they asked me, 'why'd you do it?' and the first thing going through my mind is I've got coach Bowden blood in me. You know, he'd run a trick play or two himself, so maybe he's smiling down on me right now.

Q. What Growth Has He Seen From Jasen Lopez And Amari Thomas?

Stockstill: I think J-Roc, he's getting better every week. With Duce going down, he got a little bit more of an opportunity there today. Makes some phenomenal contested catches.

The little out route on third down on there sideline there in the fourth quarter was big and the contested conversion on third down on the last touchdown drive, the deep ball that he caught on their sideline, he just made some really nice plays.

Amari, the two things that stand out most about Amari to me in this game we're No. 1, his ball security. That's the most reps he's gotten for a young kid and the thing you worry about with young people is ball security, but he did a great job with that, and then he finished forward. Both he and Tre, they knocked them back. He finished runs forward. That was the toughness part of it.

But I thought both of those guys really stepped up in critical situations. Even when some of the other guys go down. Bradyn goes down, Sandman comes in. He hadn't played a whole bunch this year, did a great job with his snaps. K.J. Kirkland comes in when Ash goes down. He comes in for a handful of plays and makes a great tackle in there on the quarterback.

We got a couple turnovers, we hadn't had many interceptions this year. 12 gets one, 6 gets one. It was just really, really satisfying and fun. Again, I said it earlier this week, I think today was really the first time that we played complementary football.

J-Roc had a great return early on the punt return. We faked a field goal for a touchdown. So the special teams contributed. Offense, you score 31 points. The defense got critical stops, and you got turnovers, so I really thought we played complementary football for the first time.

Q. What Impact Do You Hope The Players Remember From Today?

Stockstill: I think the big thing that I hope they take from here is how much I love them, and I know it's been a short time, but how much I care about this program and no matter what happens moving forward, that they'll always give their heart, their greatest effort, their passion, to this football program, and never take it a game, a play, where you think you take it for granted.

You have an obligation, you have a responsibility when you put that Florida State helmet on to represent coach Bowden and this football program, all of the former players, the way you're supposed to represent it

Q. When Stockstill Called Timeout In The Second Quarter, Was He Talking To Herb Hand About The Fake Field Goal?

Stockstill: Yes, I wanted to make sure if we were ok and really we had two plays off of it. This hash, we were going to run what we did, on the other hash, we're going to run something else. I just asked him because we didn't practice it from the one-yard line or the two-yard line. I was just asking him would they change their alignment since we're so close, and he said, 'No, they should stay the same'.

Q. Did He Talk To Ernie Sims After The Game And What Did It Mean For Him As Interim DC?

Stockstill: I said it to the players in there because they could see the emotion in me, and I said, 'Now you know what a Florida State football player feels'. Ernie, Corey Fuller, Odell Haggins, all of us that are here that have poured our heart and soul into this.

Ernie, thank goodness that we were able to get a first down, that we didn't have to punt because that would've been not very good there. I've got to get him back on the sideline and he can't do that, but you can see the love that he has for this university, for this football program. That wasn't really a good thing to be honest with you, him running out there to midfield. Amari saved him by getting a first down

Q. How Do You Think The Flight Home Will Go?

Stockstill: I hope it's a celebration. I hope we don't rock those wings, keep them straight. This is the first road win since '23, I guess, because I got here in '24, so I hope it's happy. Winning is hard, and when you win, you celebrate.

You dance, you have fun, because in 24 hours you've got to forget about it and start worrying about Pitt, so I hope it's a celebration, I hope it's loud, I hope they have fun. I hope they love the taste that they have in their mouths and they want more of it.

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