Florida State's 2026 season came to an all-too-familiar conclusion on Friday night. In a moment of déjà vu, the Seminoles entered their final two games against NC State and Florida with a 5-5 record, needing at least one win to make a bowl game.

That was literally the exact scenario that FSU faced last November. Back-to-back seasons have now ended with disappointing losses to the Wolfpack and the Gators.

READ MORE: 'They Whooped Us': Rick Stockstill Breaks Down FSU Football's Ugly Loss To Florida

Following last Saturday's loss to NC State, much of the ire was directed at former defensive coordinator Tony White. Seconds after the Wolfpack went up 28-10, White fired off a simple post on social media that was clearly directed at the score.

🤔 — Tony White (@FSUCoachTW) November 21, 2026

White paid for it dearly, as Seminole fans filled up the comments. The move didn't really make sense, as White helped bring most of these players to Tallahassee, and performed as badly as anyone in the country during his short-lived tenure.

Less than a week later, Florida State interim head coach Rick Stockstill appeared to take a subtle shot at White, as he reflected on the loss to the Gators.

Did Rick Stockstill Take A Dig At Former DC Tony White?

Sep 26, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive coordinator Tony White before a game against the Central Arkansas Bears at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 2025, Florida star running back Jadan Baugh went off, racking up 266 yards and 2 touchdowns in a 40-21 win. Baugh's total was the second-most in a single game in Gators history.

The Seminoles looked lifeless as Baugh, who averaged 7 yards per carry, ran through the defense time and time again.

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A year later and missing multiple starters, FSU held the Gators to about half of that total. Florida had 146 rushing yards as a team, with Baugh going for 77 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries, which equates to 4.1 yards per carry.

Stockstill was asked directly about why Florida State's defense played better against Baugh this time, and he didn't mince words.

"I've always taken the high road, but this defense this year, this defense the last 4 weeks, is a heck of a lot better than the defense played against Florida last year," Stockstill said.

"We tackled better. We didn't have mistakes, alignment mistakes, missed assignments," Stockstill continued. "Ernie (Ernie Sims), T Knight (Terrance Knighton), Nick (Nick Williams), Blue (Blue Adams) and Greg (Greg Moss), those guys did a great job these 4 weeks and had our guys in the right position.

Is Stockstill wrong? Despite working with a box of mismatched toys, interim defensive coordinator Ernie Sims at least had the Seminoles playing at a capable level in November. Ultimately, it was the failures on offense and special teams that truly doomed FSU against the Gators.

Florida State's effort on defense was something that caught Stockstill's attention.

"Their effort was great. Defense is about effort more so than anything, and they were tough," Stockstill said. "They're physical, and I'm proud of the defense and what they did out there, man, because that's a big-time back; he’s going to make a bunch of money in the NFL one day, and I’m proud of our defense, and to me that was the difference."

"We tackled better than we did last year," Stockstill continued. "We didn't make as many mental mistakes, missed assignments. A lot better defense."

Over the last four games, Florida State didn't allow more than 28 points, and held Pittsburgh to 10 points on the road.

In White's 20 games with the program, the Seminoles gave up 30+ points eight times, including four times in just eight games in 2026. Prior to his firing, Florida State ranked near the bottom of the country in nearly every defensive statistic.

That's something that Seminole fans are hoping will change quickly with Glenn Schumann taking over at Florida State.

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