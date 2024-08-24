Robert Griffin III Backs FSU After Georgia Tech Upset, CFB Playoff Hopes Still Alive
No. 10 Florida State suffered its first loss of the season on Saturday from a walk-off field goal by the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, ending the game in Dublin, Ireland, 24-21. With such high hopes for the 2024 season and another run at the ACC, the Seminoles will travel back to Tallahassee, FL with a 0-1 (0-1 ACC) record as they prepare for Boston College on Labor Day.
But it isn't all doom and gloom for the Garnet and Gold. Losing a nailbiter in Week '0' is an obstacle but not an absolution for their aspirations to make it to the new 12-team College Football Playoff and former ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III has made it known that their ACC Title repeat and playoff repeat are still alive.
"The mission doesn’t change for Florida State. The only way to clap back at the very loud haters they have was to earn their way into the College Football Playoff again," Griffin wrote in a tweet after the game. "This loss doesn’t change that. Let them laugh and troll for now. Use it as fuel and go prove yourselves. Period"
While it was a hard-fought game by both teams, the loss left more question marks than answers on how the 2024 Seminoles will fare after having to replace 13 starters from a season ago to the NFL. Florida State has the No. 12 toughest schedule in the country and will rely on many new faces to help get them to the promised land.
The loss doesn't help FSU's bid for the top of the ACC, but it could serve as a reminder that every moment matters in the college football world and that, at any time in the season, despite being 10.5-point favorites, the tides could change.
