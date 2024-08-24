FSU Football Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald Shocks Country By Nailing 59-Yard Field Goal
There wasn't much to be desired for Florida State's offense in the first half of the season opener against Georgia Tech. The Seminoles entered the break tied up at 14-all with the Yellow Jackets.
Florida State scored just one touchdown in the first half, though, with Ryan Fitzgerald punching home two field goals.
It was the first showing of DJ Uiagalelei in the Seminoles' offense as he completed 12 of his 14 passes for 96 yards, though Florida State was heavily running the ball and running sweeps rather than taking shots downfield or vertically stretching the field.
The first drive was incredible as Florida State ran over the Yellow Jackets while using a variety of personnel. The offense struggled from there, though, relying on Fitzgerald to cap off drives.
Fitzgerald's first field goal was an impressive one, nailing a 52-yarder. To close the half, trailing 14-11, the Seminoles kicker nailed an insane 59-yard field goal -- good for a career-high.
Sure, there's plenty to be desired on Florida State's offense, and a few chunk plays could get them in rhythm in the second half, but trailing 14-8 would have the team in a much worse position had Fitzgerald not converted both field goals.
Fitzgerald's second conversion was good for the second-longest field goal in school history, too. Social media was buzzing after he nailed the kick.
The Seminoles' offense needs to back up Fitzgerald and find a way to consistently move the ball downfield. So far, the team has used five different running backs, which is a great way to wear down a defense. The passing game has to follow suit, and Uiagalelei has primarily handed the ball off or attempted short targets.
