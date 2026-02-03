See Where FSU Football’s 5 Best Transfers Landed This Offseason

The 2026 NCAA Transfer Portal has come and gone, with the Florida State Seminoles adding 23 players while 35 of last year's roster opted to seek greener pastures. Some of FSU's departures have yet to find new homes, while others will be facing Florida State from the opposite sideline this upcoming season.

One significant takeaway from the newly revised transfer window is that the Seminoles managed to retain three of their top-ranked players who entered their names in the portal. A list that includes four-star rated defensive linemen Kevin Wynn, Mandrell, and Daryll Desir.

READ MORE: FSU Football’s Gus Malzahn Makes Statement After Announcing Retirement

Below is where Florida State's top-five transfers landed as the dust of the NCAA Transfer Portal settled.

Lawayne McCoy, Wide Receiver (Louisvillie Cardinals)

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Lawayne McCoy (7) makes a catch during the fourth quarter against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

Wide receiver and former four-star prospect out of Miami Central, Lawayne McCoy, joined the 'Noles in the Class of 2024. The 6'2,190 pound wideout totaled 27 Receptions for 396 yards and 3 TDs this season, finishing third on the team. McCoy's collegiate career has been injury-prone, but he started to carve out his own role after his sophomore season. He is currently listed as a 4-star transfer prospect, receiving a grade of .92 from 247Sports.

He followed wide receivers Kentucky's Montavin Quisenberry and Hardley Gilmore IV, Vanderbilt's Tre Richardson, and Drake's Jackson Voth into Louisville's No. 18 transfer class.

Earl Little, Jr., Defensive Back (Ohio State Buckeyes)

Oct 18, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive back Earl Little Jr. (0) intercepts the ball during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Another player on the list who began to show success after battling through injuries early on is defensive back Earl Little, Jr., who announced his decision to transfer to the Buckeyes in January. The move to Ohio will be his third program after transferring to Florida State from Alabama.

Standing at 6'1, 199 pounds, Little, Jr. is listed as a 4-star transfer with a .93 rating. He originally intended to enter the 2026 NFL Draft but backed off, deciding to remain at the collegiate level.

Little Jr. represented one of Florida State’s most significant losses from last season, appearing in 12 games and recording 76 tackles, four interceptions, and two forced fumbles. As a second-team All-ACC honoree in 2025, he will be a talented, aggressive defender in the Buckeyes' secondary if he remains healthy.

Edwin Joseph, Defensive Back (Ole Miss Rebels)

Aug 24, 2024; Dublin, IRL; Florida State University defensive back Edwin Joseph celebrates a tackle against Georgia Tech with defensive back Conrad Hussey at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tom Maher/INPHO via Imagn Images | Tom Maher/INPHO via Imagn Images

Adding to the growing trend of perpetually injured players who found success on the field when healthy is Edwin Joseph. Joseph is listed as a 4-star transfer with a .92 rating. The transfer portal had a major impact on Florida State's defense, and Joseph was another transfer hit. The Tamarac, Florida native, listed at 6,0'', 190 pounds, recorded 51 total tackles, four interceptions, 1.5 sacks, and one forced fumble during his time at Florida State.

In 2025, Joseph appeared in all 12 games and made ten starts. He recorded 37 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, three interceptions, and five pass deflections, and his highest-rated game came against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (84.7), averaging an overall grade of 69.8, per PFF.com.

Amaree Williams, Edge (Mississippi State Bulldogs)

Florida State Seminoles' Amaree Williams against the Florida Gators at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. | Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Williams spent two seasons with the Seminoles playing on both sides of the ball. In 2025, he had two catches for 51 yards and a touchdown and recorded 10 tackles, two tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks. A former 4-star prospect out of North Palm Beach, Florida, the 6'4'', 235 pound edge defender is listed as a 3-star transfer with a grade of .88.

His transfer to the Bulldogs represented an alarming pipeline of former Seminoles who decided to take their talents to Mississippi, joining former FSU offensive linemen Ja'Elyne Matthews, Mario Nash, Jr., and defensive lineman Jayson Jenkins.

Williams was also the first player in FSU history to record both a sack and a touchdown in the same game.

Randy Pittman, Jr., Tight End (SMU Mustangs)

Florida State Seminoles tight end Randy Pittman Jr. (13) leaps in the air to catch a pass. The Miami Hurricanes defeated the Florida State Seminoles 22-28 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The only top-ranked player that Florida State will face on the opposing sidelines will be tight end Randy Pittman, Jr. Given a .88, 3-star ranking, the Panama City, Florida native will be back inside Doak Campbell Stadium when the Mustangs and the Seminoles prepare for a rematch in early September.

Pittman emerged as a gadget player catching 23 passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns in nine games. He was also used in the wildcat offense, carrying the ball seven times for 37 yards and three touchdowns, completing another pass for a score.

The 6'2'', 240-pound tight end spent one season with the Seminoles after following former FSU offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn from UCF. He has 839 career receiving yards and five touchdowns, adding another three scores on the ground in 34 games.

READ MORE: 3 takeaways as FSU Basketball Controls Stanford, Wins Back-to-Back ACC Games

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok

More Florida State News