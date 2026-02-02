FSU Football’s Gus Malzahn Makes Statement After Announcing Retirement

Florida State continues to navigate a period of transition on its coaching staff, with the role changing hands again after brief stints in recent seasons. On Monday, former Florida State offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn announced his retirement after a 35-year coaching career.

Following the announcement, Malzahn issued a statement thanking his faith and family for the success he has achieved.

"After 35 years (15 high school, 20 college), I'm grateful for the unbelievable journey God has allowed me to walk. It is time for me to step away from coaching." Malzahn wrote on social media.

In Malzahn’s lone season with the Seminoles, Florida State fielded one of the nation’s most productive offenses, leading the ACC in both total and rushing offense while averaging 472.1 yards per game, which ranked sixth nationally.

Thanking his wife and family for the sacrifices they made during his coaching tenure, he also thanked staff and administrators, alongside players, for the opportunities.

"Thank you to the administrators throughout my career that gave me incredible opportunities along with the coaches I've been blessed to work side by side with over the years, many of whom are lifelong friends," Malzahn continued. "Lastly, I would like to thank all my former players. It's been the joy of a lifetime to coach you. I'm proud of the many accomplishments and wins we had on the field, but what has brought me the most joy is seeing the husbands and fathers so many of you have become. Always remember to use your influence in a positive way."

What's Next For Florida State's Offense?

After Malzahn's announcement, head coach Mike Norvell promoted wide receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator Tim Harris, Jr. to fill his role. It is unclear who will be calling plays in 2026, as Norvell omitted himself from play-calling duties after a disastrous 2024 season. Malzahn left Florida State, in part, in a position to succeed with returning All-ACC receiver Duce Robinson, standout freshman running back Ousmane Kromah, and breakout star wide receiver Micahi Danzy.

"I want to thank Coach Malzahn for his effort and dedication to our program over the last 14 months,” Norvell said in a press release from the university. “He did a wonderful job coordinating our offense and calling plays in 2025, and he has set a strong foundation for us to continue building on in 2026 behind the coordination of Tim Harris and the multiple other assistant coaches who are returning. Coach Harris has a complete understanding of the offensive scheme, and his ability to effectively share that knowledge with his players will continue to be a benefit for our offense.”

The Seminoles face a steep climb in 2026, opening the season against New Mexico State before traveling to Tuscaloosa to face Alabama, with an SMU matchup in between. The ability to rebound from yet another offensive coordinator change will be critical to Florida State’s success next season.

