Nole Gameday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cut Former Florida State Star Linebacker

The former Seminole is dealing with a setback early in his NFL career.

Dustin Lewis

Feb 28, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Florida State linebacker Kalen Deloach (LB09) talks to the media at the 2024 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 28, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Florida State linebacker Kalen Deloach (LB09) talks to the media at the 2024 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports / Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The 2024 NFL preseason is wrapping up this weekend and that means teams are preparing to cut down to 53-man rosters for the regular season. This is a tough time around the league as hundreds of players will be released over the next week. Some will land on practice squads while others won't find new homes at all.

On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made a few roster moves, including moving on from undrafted rookie linebacker Kalen DeLoach, per Fox Sport's Greg Auman. DeLoach has apparently been working his way back from a groin injury and missed the pre-season finale on Friday.

READ MORE: Three Thoughts on Florida State's Head-Scratching Loss to Georgia Tech

Considering his performance in training camp, it seems likely that DeLoach will find his way onto Tampa Bay's practice squad once he's healthy. He impressed in multiple practices and was consistently earning playing time with the 1s and 2s. DeLoach totaled seven tackles in two preseason games, including five stops in a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars last week.

DeLoach has already taken the harder path as an undrafted free agent so a little more adversity won't be difficult to handle. He's certainly caught the attention of multiple players and coaches with the Buccaneers.

The Georgia native is coming off a noteworthy career at Florida State where he totaled 212 tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, two interceptions, 11 pass deflections, and a defensive touchdown.

DeLoach was a crucial leader on the field and in the locker room as he helped guide the Seminoles to back-to-back double-digit win seasons during his final two years with the program. DeLoach was named a second-team All-ACC selection in 2023 as Florida State took home its first ACC Championship in nine years.

He's one of 13 players from FSU's roster who are forging out professional careers starting this season.

READ MORE: Former FSU Football Star and Buffalo Bills WR Keon Coleman Shuts Down Reporter

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State football throughout the 2024 season

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebookInstagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

• Florida State vs. Georgia Tech: Wednesday Practice Observations For The Seminoles

• Florida State vs. Georgia Tech: Monday Practice Observations For The Seminoles

• FSU Football Fall Camp Observations: Passing Game Ascending With Preseason Winding Down

• FSU Football Fall Camp Observations: Offense Punches Back With Strong Showing From WRs

Published
Dustin Lewis

DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles College Football