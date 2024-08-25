Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cut Former Florida State Star Linebacker
The 2024 NFL preseason is wrapping up this weekend and that means teams are preparing to cut down to 53-man rosters for the regular season. This is a tough time around the league as hundreds of players will be released over the next week. Some will land on practice squads while others won't find new homes at all.
On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made a few roster moves, including moving on from undrafted rookie linebacker Kalen DeLoach, per Fox Sport's Greg Auman. DeLoach has apparently been working his way back from a groin injury and missed the pre-season finale on Friday.
Considering his performance in training camp, it seems likely that DeLoach will find his way onto Tampa Bay's practice squad once he's healthy. He impressed in multiple practices and was consistently earning playing time with the 1s and 2s. DeLoach totaled seven tackles in two preseason games, including five stops in a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars last week.
DeLoach has already taken the harder path as an undrafted free agent so a little more adversity won't be difficult to handle. He's certainly caught the attention of multiple players and coaches with the Buccaneers.
The Georgia native is coming off a noteworthy career at Florida State where he totaled 212 tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, two interceptions, 11 pass deflections, and a defensive touchdown.
DeLoach was a crucial leader on the field and in the locker room as he helped guide the Seminoles to back-to-back double-digit win seasons during his final two years with the program. DeLoach was named a second-team All-ACC selection in 2023 as Florida State took home its first ACC Championship in nine years.
He's one of 13 players from FSU's roster who are forging out professional careers starting this season.
