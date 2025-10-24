Tommy Bowden says FSU football has to keep Mike Norvell for one big reason
The talk in Tallahassee, as the Florida State Seminoles enter their second bye week, has largely focused on their recent four-game losing streak and what exactly is going on inside the Moore Athletic Center, as fans and boosters call for head coach Mike Norvell's job after dropping to Stanford 20-13.
Athletic director Michael Alford tried to calm the sizzling seat by releasing a statement, and, not to split hairs here about the wording of it, but fans and media noticed a caveat. In the statement, Alford said the university fully supports Norvell's success and that a full assessment of the program will be conducted at the end of the 2025 season.
Tommy Bowden Thinks it is About The Money
The reasons for keeping a coach in the ever-changing world of an ever-changing college football, with constant coaching carousels, are often layered. Son of legendary FSU head coach Bobby Bowden has his own theories, and Norvell's $50+ million buyout sits at the top.
"Yeah, they don’t have the money," Tommy Bowden said on The Zach Gelb Show.
Being the son of Bobby Bowden likely has its perks in the inner workings of Florida State. Bowden joked that his father likely had one foot out of heaven and on his way back to Tallahassee to help right the ship, but noted the financial problems that will come with another coaching change are the issue.
"I think my father’s got one foot out of heaven, headed back to Tallahassee. He might get the other foot out if they don't turn it around," Bowden chuckled. "But just knowing a little bit about Florida State and kind of the inside workings, that they surely don't have that much money to not only get rid of him, but they're going to have to bring in a quality guy.
"So I think he's there for another year," Bowden added. "He made huge staff changes last year with the defensive coordinator and the offensive coordinator, so I don't think he'll get rid of them again."
READ MORE: Where FSU’s defense stands among 136 Teams in ESPN’s latest stop rate rankings
Bowden Shocked at FSU's Recent Performances
Florida State is 3-4 this season and has been on a conference-game losing streak dating back to last year, when it finished 2-10, a far fall from going 13-0 and winning the ACC in 2023. Norvell donated some of his own salary to help fund the staff overhaul. And with a talented roster, the Seminoles still have the pieces to succeed when everything is clicking.
Still, former Florida State coach Terry Bowden said he’s shocked by the slide and questioned whether the Seminoles have any answers left on the drawing board.
"Really, I've been shocked at last year. (I thought) 'Ok, last year was a flash in the pan, kinda like Indiana. That's not gonna happen at Florida State again.' Well, Indiana backed it up, and Florida State fell off the face of the earth, and I'm just surprised he hasn't been able to reverse," Bowden said.
"You know he's had some success at Memphis, but he has not reversed, and you don't want to say that he's lost his team," Bowden added. "He did last year, and I said, 'Surely, they've learned lessons and it won't happen again.'"
"But, they don't look like they have any answers because they've lost to three or four teams with less talent, and that's the issue that the boosters and the people who have the money are like, 'Hey, we've got better players.'"
There is a vast amount of disappointment surrounding the program, and for Bowden, it’s no different. Norvell has even admitted that the FSU community has every right to be frustrated and that he’s fully committed to turning it around.
"They're gonna have to start playing on another field than Bobby Bowden Field. They're gonna have to move over across town to the community stadium," Bowden said.
"But, yeah, it is disappointing because the 14 top-five finishes that my father had, which will never be broken... He set some standards that were just so high. But the Florida State standard has fallen, not only just short, but way short," Bowden continued. "I think that's the disappointing thing."
The echoes of Bobby Bowden’s legacy still hang over the program, and until Florida State finds its footing again, every stumble will feel like it could be falling that much farther.