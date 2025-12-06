Jordan Travis sounds off on FSU's disappointing season, calls for real support

The Florida State Seminoles didn't have the season that they expected in 2025. Although improving from a 2-10 record to 5-7, FSU's hot start to the season fell flat as they failed to make a bowl game for the second year in a row.

Former Florida State star quarterback Jordan Travis was left almost as bewildered as most Seminole fans about the outcome, although a little more optimistic than what you would typically see on social media. He and his brother, Devon Travis, took to the airwaves on their Travis Takes Two podcast to air out some of their grievances about how the season went.

A Candid Look From Travis

FSU QB Jordan Travis (13) mentally prepares before a game at Doak Campbell Stadium. | Kate Finkelstein/FSView / USA TODAY NETWORK

"It was stressful. It was a very stressful season. I'm glad we can kind of recoup and get some recruits in this week," Travis said. "We gotta get this rolling, and we gotta win some football games. I'm excited."

READ MORE: FSU Football Expected to Make Multiple Staff Changes

One of the major complaints of the season was Florida State's 40-21 loss to the Florida Gators to end the year. Travis didn't hold back when talking about what frustrated him down the stretch. His disappointment came not only from what he did see, but also from what he didn't see. He also questioned the team's approach and the gravity of the situation on the line.

"We were playing for a bowl game, and I think people forget that part of things. We were one game away from playing in a bowl game. I don't care if it's the Sun Bowl, the Tony the Tiger Bowl in El Paso, Texas; it is still a bowl game, and that is what you strive for at the beginning of the year, and it didn't feel like that was a team that was striving for that one game," Travis continued. "I just didn't see a burning passion to go out there and win that football game for your university, for yourself, for your coach, for your teammates; I didn't see that at all, and it was pretty sad to watch."

Travis Pushes for Real Support through NIL

Nov 4, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) and center Maurice Smith (53) against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Travis is the brand ambassador for "The Battle's End", an NIL collective for Florida State. His call for work from the team, and even more so from the fanbase, was apparent, and the message was simple: "Go out and donate".

"We have to go into this season and work from top down," Travis said. "Instead of getting on Twitter, talking nonsense, and not helping our program or our coaches at all, how about you go donate 10 dollars a month, at least; something as simple as that. If you've got something to say, go give money a month... Giving money is going to help our program."

Travis' "put your money where your mouth is" approach helped lead the Seminoles to their 2023 ACC Championship and perfect 13-0 regualar season. Amid addressing the team's current struggles, he compassionately defended FSU head coach Mike Norvell and the brand of the university.

"It's Florida State University, no matter who's coaching. I mean, you know how I feel about coach Mike Norvell, but this is still Florida State University, and it holds a lot of weight."

READ MORE: Eight FSU football standouts earn All-ACC honors

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season

Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok

More Florida State News