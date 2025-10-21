Tony White addresses sideline blow up with Mike Norvell and FSU's Edwin Joseph
There’s a palpable tension surrounding the Florida State Seminoles as they enter their second bye week with a fourth loss now on the record. Frustration has spilled over from fans to players and coaches alike, evident after FSU’s 20–13 loss to Stanford last weekend.
FSU head coach Mike Norvell has not been holding back on the sidelines with altercations with defensive line coach Terrance Knighton and defensive coordinator Tony White. Last Saturday, Norvell was spotted correcting defensive back Edwin Joseph.
The Seminoles were poised to hold Stanford to a field goal in the red zone when Joseph jumped offside, extending the drive. Three plays later, he was beaten by CJ Williams for the Cardinal's first touchdown of the night, and things only went downhill from there.
Tony White Speaks Out on the Incident
Tony White met with he media on Tuesday and gave insight into their loss to Stanford and some clarity on the heated exchange between Joseph and Norvell.
"You've got to handle it right there when it happens. I mean, you didn't have the ideal situation, right?" White said. "We stop them, and Edwin lines up, and he's a guy who wanted to block the kick, so he left. I mean, you look at the replay, he left a blink early, they call the flag, and then a couple plays later, they score.."
"That's a touchdown off the board, and when he was coming off, he knew what he had done," White added. "He had put it back in his mind."
Emotions Ran High on the Sideline
The moment was raw. Cameras caught the frustration, the shouting, and the intensity that comes with a game on the line. But once the dust settled, a teaching moment emerged on the sideline, a reminder of how quickly competition can test a player’s composure.
"So, everybody in the world, however many millions of people were watching, he gave up the touchdown. So he was gathering himself up, and then coach went over there and said, 'Yo, like what the hell are you doing?' It was emotional on the sideline, which is competition," White said.
"But I sat down, told Ed like, 'Bro, you can't do that kind of stuff, you know?' And when he calmed down, it was like, 'Bro, like you can't you can't act like that.' So conversations were had, and it was like, you know, you better be right. You've got to be right in there."
Joseph would go on to have five tackles and two pass breakups in the matchup and recorded his highest PFF grade of the season at 72.9.
Despite the sideline flare-up, the takeaway was growth. Joseph responded with poise and delivered one of his most complete performances of the year, a small but important sign that costly moments can turn into lessons.
For a Florida State team searching for answers, that’s at least one step in the right direction as they prepare for Wake Forest.
