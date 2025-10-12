FSU football's struggles lead to exit from AP Top 25 Poll
The Florida State Seminoles have been defeated for three consecutive weeks.
After entering conference play with plenty of optimism towards the end of September, the Seminoles now sit 0-3 in the ACC standings. FSU ranks No. 16 in the conference, only sitting behind Boston College (0-4 ACC).
The Seminoles are one of three teams in the ACC that have yet to win a conference game. Florida State is on an eight-game losing streak against ACC opponents, which is a program record, but obviously not in a good way.
FSU's swift fall has the Seminoles plummeting in the polls.
Where Is Florida State Ranked In The AP Top 25 Poll?
On Sunday afternoon, the weekly Associated Press Top 25 Poll was released following the conclusion of Week 7 of the 2025 college football season.
Florida State dropped for the fourth straight week, falling entirely out of the top-25. FSU isn't even in the 'others receiving votes' section. The Seminoles also continue to be unranked in the US LBM Coaches Poll, which isn't much of a surprise.
Looking at the remainder of the poll, Miami stayed steady at No. 2 while enjoying a BYE week for the second time in three weekends. The Hurricanes return to action against Louisville on Saturday night.
Virginia moved up from No. 19 to No. 18 despite a week off. A few teams in front of the Cavaliers were defeated on Saturday.
Alabama continues its bounce back after losing to Florida State on August 30. The Crimson Tide has won five straight games following a 27-24 road victory against Missouri. Head coach Kalen DeBoer has his squad at No. 6.
The only other ACC team in the rankings is Georgia Tech at No. 12. The Yellow Jackets are 6-0 after taking down Virginia Tech, 35-20.
Florida State hits the road this weekend. The Seminoles will face off against the Stanford Cardinal on Saturday, October 18. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. on ESPN.
Tracking Florida State's Movement In The AP Poll During The 2025 Season
Week 0: unranked
Week 1: unranked
Week 2: No. 14
Week 3: No. 10 (+4)
Week 4: No. 7 (+3)
Week 5: No. 8 (-1)
Week 6: No. 18 (-10)
Week 7: No. 25 (-7)
Week 8: unranked
