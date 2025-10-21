Jimbo Fisher still believes in FSU football’s Mike Norvell, here’s why
The Florida State Seminoles are recovering from a four-game tailspin that started when they opened up conference play against Virginia. Since that 46-38 double overtime loss in September, the 'Noles have gone on to lose to Pittsburgh, Miami, and, most recently, Stanford in a game that has sparked outrage across the FSU fan base.
While the Seminole administration has issued an official statement on head coach Mike Norvell's future for the 2025 season, stating their full support, murmurs, complaints, and an overall sense of angst have crept over Tallahassee, Florida.
But looking at the big picture from different angles is always valuable, and perspective from a head coach who has won it all (at Florida State) gave his views on the situation unfolding inside Doak Campbell Stadium.
Former FSU head coach Jimbo Fisher (2007-17) was asked at Birmingham's Monday Morning Quarterback Club to assess the future for the Florida State Seminoles.
Fisher Still Believes in Norvell
"It's easy to point fingers when you're outside or try to assess things but until you're inside you never really know because there are so many things that can affect how young men play, what goes on with coaches," Fisher said via CBS Sports. "Sometimes you have a couple bad breaks and things don't go right, a few technical things, and all of a sudden your confidence goes."
To Fisher's point, the Seminoles under Norvell have experienced both the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. From winning the 2023 ACC Championship, getting snubbed by the College Football Playoff Committee, a 2-10 season, multiple first-round draft picks, and now, being seemingly stuck in the mud as they look to close out 2025.
Norvell and FSU Can Get Back on Track, Fisher Says
"When those losing streaks happen, those coaches are still good coaches. Mike Norvell has had an undefeated season. He's coached great wherever he's been; those players have won. They beat Alabama in a great game, so it's not like they can't play," Fisher added. "But it's funny in sports how quickly it can turn from just a little bit of confidence, just a break here and there, and your psyche."
"When those things happen, they can snowball the other way just as fast," Fisher continued. "I still think they have a good team, a good coach, and they'll get it right."
Fisher is no stranger to the outside noise of being a college football head coach, especially at Florida State. He drastically left the Seminoles amidst purported feuds with the previous administration and was let go as the head coach at Texas A&M in 2023.
His most successful season with the 'Noles was in 2013, when Heisman Trophy winner Jameis Winston led Florida State to the final BCS National Championship.
Fisher acknowledged the brutality that fan bases can inflict but hopes that the lessons learned will be valuable to the team.
"In today's time, they grew up on social media," Fisher said. "That's how a lot of their own self-worth is measured by what other people think of them. Hopefully, these are hard lessons to learn, but maybe they can see now not everyone is for you. They are for you when you're doing well, but when it's not, they are just as harsh on you. It can be brutal."
The road to redemption will be a long one for FSU. They still have Clemson, Florida, and NC State on the docket alongside Wake Forest, who will be heading to town on November 1. A loss to Virginia Tech is also seemingly on the table, and with questions surrounding the injury quarterback Tommy Castellanos suffered against Stanford, the light at the end of the tunnel continues to dim.
