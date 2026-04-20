Two FSU Football Greats Headline 2026 Athletics Hall of Fame Class

Florida State University Athletics announced the 2026 FSU Athletics Hall of Fame inductees and the date of the induction banquet on Monday. The ceremony will take place on campus Friday, September 25, in the University Center Club.

Florida State's 2026 class features football stars Nick O'Leary and Bjoern Werner, baseball All-American Sean Gilmartin, former Director of Athletics Dave Hart, soccer ACC Defensive Player of the Year Kassey Kallman, three-time NCAA track national champion Maurice Mitchell, FSU's first-ever beach volleyball hall of fame selection Jace Pardon, and two-time Olympian and two-time All-American diver Katrina Young.

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In addition to the formal induction ceremony Friday night, the inductees will be recognized at the football game against Central Arkansas on Saturday.

A limited number of tickets for the induction ceremony will be available for purchase at a later date through Seminole Boosters, Inc.

Sean Gilmartin, Baseball (2009-11)

June 19, 2010; Omaha, NE, USA; Florida State Seminoles pitcher Sean Gilmartin (3) pitches against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first inning during game 1 of the 2010 College World Series championships at Rosenblatt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Crystal LoGiudice-Imagn Images | Crystal LoGiudice-Imagn Images

One of the finest pitchers in FSU history...named a freshman All-American and was first team All-ACC his freshman season...earned second team All-America honors as a freshman...named first team All-ACC as a junior...posted a 12-3 record with a 2.09 ERA and 130 strikeouts over the 2011 season...finished his FSU career with a 33-13 record, .357 EAR and 321 strikeouts... drafted in the 1st round by the Atlanta Braves...played six years in the majors for the Mets, Orioles and Rays.

Dave Hart, Coaches and Administration (1994-2007)

Served as Director of Athletics beginning with the 1994-95 athletic season through 2006-07...during his leadership, Florida State won a football and two men's outdoor track national championships along with 33 ACC championships...263 student-athletes earned All-America honors and 577 were ACC Honorees...credited with developing a comprehensive plan of excellence for every sport and worked with Seminole Boosters to design, finance and construct state of the art facilities and increase budgets allowing Seminole teams the best opportunity for success nationally.

Kassey Kallman, Soccer (2010-13)

Dec 6, 2013; Cary, NC, USA; Florida State Seminoles forward Kristin Grubka (13) heads the ball into the goal as midfielder Kassey Kallman (9) looks on and Virginia Tech Hokies goalkeeper Dayle Colpitts defends in the first half at WakeMed Soccer Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Started all four years as a defender on Seminole soccer teams that finished fifth, third, third and second in the country over her career...the 2013 ACC Defensive Player of the Year, she earned consensus first team All-America honors the same season...was named a first team Freshman All-American and earned a spot on the All-ACC Freshman team in 2010...voted first team All-American and first team All-Conference as a junior...led Seminole defenses that posted 57 shutouts over her career.

Maurice Mitchell, Track & Field (2009-2012)

One of the most dominant sprinters not only in FSU history but the ACC and NCAA as well...a 13-time All-American and three-time NCAA Champion including twice in the outdoor 200m...was named ACC Indoor Track Performer of the Year three times and Outdoor Performer of the year twice... a 14-time ACC Champion including winning eight individual event...earned Indoor and Outdoor ACC All-Conference honors all four years...represented the United States in the 2012 Olympics in London.

Nick O'Leary, Football (2011-2014)

Nov 9, 2013; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; Florida State Seminoles tight end Nick O'Leary (35) stands on the sidelines during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at BB&T Field. Florida State defeated Wake Forest 59-3. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images | Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images

Considered one of the best tight ends ever at Florida State and in the ACC...started as sophomore, junior and senior, and lettered as a freshman...won the John MacKey Award as the nation's best tight end in 2014...a first team Consensus All-American as a senior...was voted third team All-American as a junior and was a freshman All-American in 2011...earned spots on All-ACC teams from 2012-14...most productive tight end in school history with 114 receptions, 1,591 yards and 17 touchdowns...played five years in the NFL with the Bills, Dolphins and Jaguars.

Jace Pardon, Beach Volleyball (2012-16)

The first FSU athlete from beach volleyball to be voted into the Hall of Fame...earned All-America honors as a sophomore, junior and senior...FSU beach volleyball joined the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association (CCSA) in 2016 and Jace and her partner earned CCSA Pair of the Year and tournament MVP honors...named first team CCSA and to the all-tournament team in 2016...set the FSU record at the time with 155 career victories...highly recruited out of Manhattan Beach, California.

Bjoern Werner, Football (2010-12)

Oct 13, 2012; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive end Bjoern Werner (95) during the second half of the game against the Boston College Eagles at Doak Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Vastola-Imagn Images | Melina Vastola-Imagn Images

A native of Berlin, Germany who became one of FSU's all-time great pass rushers...earned NCAA Unanimous All-America honors following his junior season in 2012...was named ACC Defensive Player of the Year as a junior along with first team All-Conference honors...honorable mention All-ACC as a sophomore...totaled 99 tackles, 35 tackles for loss, 23.5 quarterback sacks, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, an interception, 13 quarterback hurries and 17 passes broken up over his three-year career...went on to play three years in the NFL with the Colts.

Katrina Young, Diving (2011-15)

Recruited out of Shoreline, Washington, Young became one of the greatest divers in Seminole history...earned All-America honors on the one-meter in 2015 and on the platform as a freshman in 2013...won the ACC Championship on the platform as a sophomore in 2012 and her junior year in 2014...won the ACC Championship on the one-meter as a senior and earned All-Conference honors all four years...competed for the United States at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and in 2020 in Tokyo.

*Release courtesy of FSU Athletics

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