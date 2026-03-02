Florida State Football Targeting Impressive New QB Recruit

The Florida State Seminoles will begin spring practice later this month. While head coach Mike Norvell hasn't confirmed one way or the other if Auburn transfer quarterback Ashton Daniels will be the starter, there are hopes of a highly-anticipated competition in Tallahassee.

Off the field, quarterbacks coach Austin Tucker has hit the recruiting trail hard. He's extended multiple offers since the beginning of the year and has the Seminoles in a position to land a top signal-caller in #Tribe27.

With the calendar flipping to March, Florida State is adding a another new name to the quarterback board.

FSU Offers Four-Star QB

Jake Nawrot/I

Over the weekend, the Seminoles offered a scholarship to four-star signal caller and rising senior Jake Nawrot, who referred to a conversation with Tucker when revealing the news on social media.

The offer came shortly before Nawrot was named the Rivals MVP of the Elite 11 Indianapolis Regional.

Florida State joins a loaded list of programs that are in pursuit of Nawrot, including Missouri, Kentucky, Washington, Wisconsin, and Syracuse, among others.

Nawrot is boosting his stock this offseason and has a chance to continue rising up the rankings.

During his junior campaign at Hersey High School, Nawrot completed 187/263 passes for 3,078 yards with 41 touchdowns to two interceptions. He added 30 carries for 124 yards and eight more scores.

Nawrot passed for 250+ yards in seven games and threw at least two touchdown passes in all 12 of his appearances. He led the state of Illinois in touchdown passes.

Florida State will look to land an official visit from Nawrot this summer.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound quarterback is regarded as the No. 117 overall prospect, the No. 10 QB, and the No. 7 recruit in Illinois in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds five verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 16 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Who Does Florida State Have At Quarterback For The 2026 Season?

Ashton Daniels, Redshirt Senior

Dean DeNobile, Redshirt Senior

Michael Grant, Redshirt Junior

Malachi Marshall, Junior

Kevin Sperry, Redshirt Freshman

Jaden O'Neal, Freshman

