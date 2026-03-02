State Champion Quarterback Eliminates FSU Football From Recruitment

The Florida State Seminoles have gone through an offseason makeover. Plenty of changes have been made across the program, from the coaching staff to the roster.

That includes the quarterback room with the Seminoles promoting assistant wide receivers coach Austin Tucker to lead the unit after Tony Tokarz was hired as the offensive coordinator at Buffalo. Florida State is bringing in plenty of fresh faces as the program landed two transfers, a top JUCO recruit, and a four-star high school prospect.

Tucker made a name for himself over the last few years with his recruiting chops. He's put in a ton of effort on the trail as an off-field staffer and now has a chance to establish a reputation as an assistant coach.

It's still early but Tucker is already working on finding Florida State's quarterback for #Tribe27.

One prospect that the Seminoles offered earlier this year is moving on to other options.

Four-Star QB Eliminates FSU From Recruitment

quarterback Davin Davidson passes the ball during 7-on-7 drills. Cardinal Mooney High football players participate in the school's summer strength and conditioning camp Monday, July 22, 2024. The Cougars won the FHSAA Class 1S state championship last year, defeating Trinity Catholic. | Mike Lang / Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

Back in January, Florida State extended a scholarship to four-star quarterback Davin Davidson. Coming off a state championship season, the rising senior has garnered plenty of interest due to his high-ceiling.

Last week, Davidson announced he was cutting his recruitment down to eight programs. He eliminated Florida State in favor of Florida, Miami, Georgia, Auburn, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Mississippi State, and Kentucky.

The Seminoles offered Davidson before all eight of his contenders. Davidson did take an unofficial visit to Gainesville earlier this year.

Either way, it's not a great look for Florida State to be out of the race without ever getting Davidson on campus. Things could always change, but for now, the Seminoles will have to turn elsewhere.

In his first season as the starting quarterback for Cardinal Mooney High School, Davidson helped guide the program to a state title. He completed 137/212 passes for 2,360 yards with 23 touchdowns to six interceptions. Davidson added 81 yards and three more scores on the ground.

The 6-foot-6.5, 215-pound quarterback is regarded as the No. 191 overall prospect, the No. 18 QB, and the No. 22 recruit in Florida in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds five verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 16 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Who Does Florida State Have At Quarterback For The 2026 Season?

Ashton Daniels, Redshirt Senior

Dean DeNobile, Redshirt Senior

Michael Grant, Redshirt Junior

Malachi Marshall, Junior

Kevin Sperry, Redshirt Freshman

Jaden O'Neal, Freshman

