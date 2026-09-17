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Why These Two Stats Are FSU Football's Worst Nightmare Against Alabama

This could be a massive issue for the Seminoles on Saturday.
Tommy Mire|
Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell talks into his headset during a timeout. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the New Mexico State Aggies 34-17 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026.
Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell talks into his headset during a timeout. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the New Mexico State Aggies 34-17 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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Florida State Seminoles

Florida State’s running game has given its offense something to lean on through two games. Against Alabama, the Seminoles may have to win through the air before they have shown they can consistently do it consistently.

The Crimson Tide have allowed just 32.5 rushing yards per game, and if Alabama can shut down the run and force Ashton Daniels into obvious passing situations, Florida State’s protection will have to hold up against a defense that is already living in opponents' backfield.

Passing Could be Painful Against Alabama

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels
Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) tries to outrun a tackle. The SMU Mustangs defeated the Florida State Seminoles 27-24 at Doak Campbell Stadium after a game that kicked off on Monday, Sept. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Alabama’s seven sacks through two games present a problem for a Florida State passing attack that has averaged 163.5 passing yards.

Ashton Daniels has completed 58% of his passes, and the Seminoles cannot afford to play a one-dimensional offense against such a stout run defense.

Devan Thompkins and Caleb Woodson each recorded two sacks against Kentucky, accounting for four of Alabama’s seven sacks this season, with one ending in a fumble by Thompkins.

But the danger extends beyond sacks.

The Crimson Tide's 29 pressures will challenge the Seminoles, who went just 2-for-15 on third-down conversions in their loss to the SMU Mustangs.

According to Pro Football Focus, Ashton Daniels has faced pressure on 24 of his 63 dropbacks through two games, a rate of 38.1%. He has completed just six of 16 passes for 65 yards under pressure.

Florida State's Run Game Will Face Its Biggest Test

Florida State Seminoles running back Ousmane Kromah
Florida State Seminoles running back Ousmane Kromah (32) makes his way towards the end zone. The SMU Mustangs lead the Florida State Seminoles 17-10 at the end of the first half Monday, Sept. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Florida State averages 208 rushing yards per game, and Alabama has allowed just 65 total rushing yards this season. Teams have averaged 1.2 yards per carry and have yet to score a rushing touchdown against the Crimson Tide.

Caleb Woodson and Luke Metz are two defenders FSU must account for. Woodson led Alabama with 12 tackles against Kentucky, while Metz added eight. Both earned SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week honors following their perofrmance against the Wildcats.

Success on the ground would give Daniels more manageable situations and keep Alabama from pinning their ears back and treating every down as a passing situation. If FSU repeatedly loses early, its struggling passing attack could be left trying to rescue down and distance against a defense looking for revenge and equipped to finish them.

The Seminoles kick off against the Crimson Tide on Saturday, September 19, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

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Tommy Mire
TOMMY MIRE

Tommy Mire joined NoleGameday in 2023 as a writer and editor. He initially worked as lead voice at SBNation's Tomahawk Nation and contributes to football, NFL and recruiting coverage. Connect with Tommy on Twitter at @TommyM3III

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