WATCH: FSU Football Defensive Tackle Darrell Jackson Throws Down Dunks at 330 Pounds

Florida State defensive tackle Darrell Jackson, Jr. transferred from Miami a season ago to help take care of his mother and rejoin high school teammate Joshua Farmer on the FSU defensive line. He was forced to sit for most of the season and redshirted in 2023 due to NCAA transfer rules but appeared in the Orange Bowl to close out a controversial year for the Seminoles.
FSU Football recently released a video of Jackson with teammate Hykeem Williams alongside the rest of the Seminole squad having fun in the sun during Memorial Day Weekend at Mike Norvell's house.
The Florida State defensive line took some losses to the NFL Draft with Jared Verse and Braden Fiske going to the LA Rams and looks to reload, adding transfers Marvin Jones Jr., Sione Lolohea, Tomiwa Durojaiye, and Grady Kelly.
"I gotta make the team better," Jackson said to the media about waiting to play during the waiver process. "Everything is about the team so I'm just doing whatever I can do to help the team out."
Comradery is continuing to build in Florida State's locker room with the team back together to prepare for preseason camp.
"Just bring everybody together, like love on them. Feel great, it feels great, I ain't gonna lie to you," Jackson said during spring camp about team building. "Last year, I couldn't control that, but this year, I can control everything I desire, so I'm going to get it."
His work ethic didn't appear to waver during the 2023 season, and that mindset showed this past spring camp. The 6'5'', 330-pound Havana, FL native displayed his athleticism and the relationship he's built with the team.
Look for Jackson, along with the rest of the new faces in the front seven, to make an impact as the Seminoles take aim at another ACC Title.
