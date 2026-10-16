How to Watch FSU Football at No. 3 Miami: TV Channel, Odds & Live Stream

The Florida State Seminoles open as colossal underdogs against undefeated No. 3 Miami Hurricanes in a Sunshine State Slugfest that has captured the college football world for decades.

This time, the classic rivalry carries different implications as Miami seeks its next College Football Playoff appearance and Florida State looks to salvage a 3-3 season and win its first true away game since 2023.

Miami is coming off a bye ahead of the Seminoles, and FSU (3-3, 1-2 ACC) will try to avoid consecutive losses before its own bye week. Miami (5-0, 3-0 ACC) seeks its third straight rivalry win after defeating the Seminoles 28-22 last season.

Florida State Needs More Than a Fast Start

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The Seminoles have shown they can create opportunities against strong opponents, but have fallen short. FSU scored 36 points at Alabama and built a 14-0 lead at Louisville, yet both trips ended in losses.

Against Miami, Florida State needs sustained possessions and a defense that can limit a Hurricane offense that leads the country in scoring. Another drought could leave the Seminoles struggling to keep pace and heading back to Tallahassee, Florida, with yet another loss.

Miami is Likely Florida State's Toughest Opponent This Season

Oct 3, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah (10) passes the ball down field during the third quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Hurricanes enter the matchup averaging 49.6 points per game while allowing just 9.8. That should be an eye-popping stat for Seminole fans. Meanwhile, Florida State’s 31.0 is an 18.6-point difference. Defensively, the Hurricanes allow just 9.8 points per game; the Seminoles surrender 25.3.

A victory down south would restore some faith to an FSU fanbase that has been raising pitchforks over the university's decision to retain head coach Mike Norvell. A loss, especially a blowout one, would only confirm fans' bias.

Here is how to watch:

Game notes: Florida State Seminoles at No. 3 Miami Hurricanes

Records: Florida State (3-3, 1-2 ACC); Miami (5-0, 3-0 ACC)

Date/time: Saturday, October. 17, at 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida (64,767)

TV/streaming: ESPN/ESPN App; WatchESPN ; Disney+

Commentators: Play-by-play: Tom Hart; analyst: Roddy Jones; sideline: Quint Kessenich.

Radio: Seminole Sports Network; WTNT 94.9 FM in Tallahassee; SiriusXM channel 258 and the SiriusXM app.

Spread: Florida State +21.5 (-115); Miami -21.5 (-105)

Over/under: 56.5 points; over (-110), under (-110)

Moneyline: Florida State +1000; Miami -1800

Series history: Miami leads 37-33.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



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