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FSU Football Announces Uniform Combination For Pittsburgh Panthers Matchup

The Seminoles have unveiled their uniforms for a Friday night road game.
Dustin Lewis|
Sep 19, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive back Ja'Bril Rawls (6) reacts after a play against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images
Sep 19, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive back Ja'Bril Rawls (6) reacts after a play against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Florida State Seminoles

The Florida State Seminoles are in hostile territory for the second straight week. Florida State finishes off its slate of road games this fall with a trip north to face the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Seminoles are looking for their second straight victory under interim head coach Rick Stockstill. Florida State faced a double-digit deficit against Boston College last Saturday, but battled back to defeat the Eagles 31-24.

READ MORE: NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: FSU Football at Pittsburgh Panthers

FSU is 2-2 against Pittsburgh since the Panthers joined the ACC in 2013. Coincidentally, both of the Seminoles' victories came on the road.

Pittsburgh brings an elite defense to the table, ranking among the very best in the country. However, the offensive attack has been inconsistent since starting quarterback Mason Heintschel tore his ACL on October 2.

What Uniforms Will Florida State Don Against Pitt?

Ashton Daniels
Nov 7, 2026; Chestnut Hill, MA, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) throws a pass against the Boston College Eagles during the first half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leading up to the matchup against the Panthers, Florida State released its uniform combination for the game. The Seminoles are wearing traditional road uniforms - gold helmets, white jerseys, and gold pants - for the second straight game.

This is the third time this season that FSU has packed the gold pants. Florida State previously lost to Miami in double overtime and took down Boston while donning the combo.

The Panthers are expected to suit up in gold helmets, royal blue jerseys, and gold pants.

Florida State and Pittsburgh will kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN with Mike Monaco, Jordan Rodgers, and Dana Boyle on the call.

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Here's A Look At What The Team Wore Game By Game In 2026:

New Mexico State: Alternate home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants

SMU: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants

Alabama: Alternate away uniforms - gold helmets, white jerseys, and garnet pants

Central Arkansas: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants

Virginia: Alternate home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants

Louisville: Alternate away uniforms - white helmets, white jerseys, and white pants

Miami: Traditional away uniforms - gold helmets, white jerseys, and gold pants

Clemson: Alternate home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants

Boston College: Traditional away uniforms - gold helmets, white jerseys, and gold pants

Pittsburgh: Traditional away uniforms - gold helmets, white jerseys, and gold pants

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Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

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