Detroit Lions projected to select former FSU star in first round of 2025 NFL Draft
The NFL Combine is in the rearview and now the focus turns to Pro Days and top-30 visits with the draft a little over a month away. Florida State had three players competing in Indianapolis as cornerback Azareye'h Thomas, defensive tackle Joshua Farmer, and kicker Ryan Fitzgerald all got an opportunity to perform in front of scouts.
Thomas came into the week as a potential first-round pick and he didn't do anything to damage his stock. Earlier this week, NFL Network's Lance Zierlein released his post-combine mock draft.
Zierlein is projecting Thomas to be selected on the first night of the draft, going off the board to the Detroit Lions at No. 28 overall. The Lions could use help at cornerback with the franchise likely moving on from Carlton Davis.
"Detroit could go in a few directions here, but improving the back end with a long, physical, press-man cornerback might be the top priority," Zeierlein wrote.
READ MORE: Florida State Board of Trustees unanimously votes to settle, end lawsuit against ACC
Thomas didn't participate in the majority of athletic testing in the combine but had a solid showing in position drills. He's only continued to build on his performance at the Reese's Senior Bowl last month.
At just 20 years old, Thomas still has a ton of potential that he could possibly unlock at the professional level. In his only season as a full-time starter, he finished second on the team in tackles while playing nearly 200 more snaps than the next closest defender.
Thomas helped deliver an ACC Championship to FSU in 2023 and he was an All-ACC honorable mention in 2024. He ended his time with the Seminoles with 95 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, 15 pass deflections, and two interceptions.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
DL Eddie Goldman - Atlanta Falcons *free agent
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
QB Jameis Winston - Cleveland Browns *free agent
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans *free agent
DB Ronald Darby - Jacksonville Jaguars
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DL Derrick Nnadi - Kansas City Chiefs *free agent
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DE Janarius Robinson - Las Vegas Raiders *free agent
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
OLB Josh Sweat - Philadelphia Eagles *free agent
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
READ MORE: Duke Blue Devils star, projected no. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg exits with injury against FSU
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Former LSU standout gives major props to ex-FSU DE Jared Verse at NFL Combine
• FSU defensive tackle goes viral during NFL Combine 40-yard dash
• Former FSU Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald showcases accuracy at 2025 NFL Combine
• Best photos of former FSU stars Azareye'h Thomas, Joshua Farmer, and Ryan Fitzgerald at 2025 NFL Combine