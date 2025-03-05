Nole Gameday

Detroit Lions projected to select former FSU star in first round of 2025 NFL Draft

The former Seminole has a chance to be selected early in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Dustin Lewis

Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Florida State defensive back Azareye'h Thomas (DB32) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Florida State defensive back Azareye'h Thomas (DB32) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The NFL Combine is in the rearview and now the focus turns to Pro Days and top-30 visits with the draft a little over a month away. Florida State had three players competing in Indianapolis as cornerback Azareye'h Thomas, defensive tackle Joshua Farmer, and kicker Ryan Fitzgerald all got an opportunity to perform in front of scouts.

Thomas came into the week as a potential first-round pick and he didn't do anything to damage his stock. Earlier this week, NFL Network's Lance Zierlein released his post-combine mock draft.

Zierlein is projecting Thomas to be selected on the first night of the draft, going off the board to the Detroit Lions at No. 28 overall. The Lions could use help at cornerback with the franchise likely moving on from Carlton Davis.

"Detroit could go in a few directions here, but improving the back end with a long, physical, press-man cornerback might be the top priority," Zeierlein wrote.

READ MORE: Florida State Board of Trustees unanimously votes to settle, end lawsuit against ACC

Thomas didn't participate in the majority of athletic testing in the combine but had a solid showing in position drills. He's only continued to build on his performance at the Reese's Senior Bowl last month.

At just 20 years old, Thomas still has a ton of potential that he could possibly unlock at the professional level. In his only season as a full-time starter, he finished second on the team in tackles while playing nearly 200 more snaps than the next closest defender.

Thomas helped deliver an ACC Championship to FSU in 2023 and he was an All-ACC honorable mention in 2024. He ended his time with the Seminoles with 95 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, 15 pass deflections, and two interceptions.

READ MORE: Duke Blue Devils star, projected no. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg exits with injury against FSU

