Early Buzz Building Around FSU Football's Newest Running Back

Florida State's running back room thinned out this offseason. Caziah Holmes and Roydell Williams graduated, while Gavin Sawchuk, Kam Davis, and Jaylin Lucas ended up hitting the transfer portal.

Though it appeared that the Seminoles would build around redshirt junior Samuel Singleton Jr. and sophomore Ousmane Kromah, head coach Mike Norvell had a different plan.

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Along with retaining Singleton Jr. and Kromah, Florida State heavily invested in the portal to bring former Texas star Quintrevion Wisner to Tallahassee.

Following an injury plagued 2025 campaign, Wisner is finding his foot again in the Sunshine State.

Mike Norvell Pleased With Tre Wisner's Quick Shift To Florida State

Nov 28, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Quintrevion Wisner (5) runs down the sideline during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

A nagging hamstring impacted Wisner during his third season at Texas. He was limited to 131 carries for 597 yards and three touchdowns in 2025.

Florida State is hoping Wisner returns to the form he showcased during his sophomore year. The 2024 campaign ended up being a breakout season for Wisner as he earned third-team All-SEC honors after rushing 226 times for 1,064 yards and six scores, along with catching 44 passes for 311 yards and another touchdown.

So far, so good.

Wisner's efforts during winter conditioning have led to steady outings on the practice field.

"Tre's done a really good job transitioning here. He's about all the right things that you want," Norvell said. "He's got a great leadership ability, he cares, he's smart, he studies, he's got versatility.

"He's had a couple of really good runs these first few days. Protections are something that's important to him, and he's excited to just make an impact in all those areas," Norvell added. "I'm really pleased with what we've been able to see here early in these first three days."

Wisner is trending towards being the Seminoles' bell cow next fall. It's worth noting that new running backs coach Kam Martin has produced a 1,000+ yard rusher in four consecutive seasons at three different programs.

Even if Wisner earns the starting nod, expect to see plenty of Singleton Jr. and Kromah, with sprinkles of redshirt junior Gemari Sands, and possibly true freshman Amari Thomas.

Florida State returns to the practice fields on Tuesday, March 24.

Who Does Florida State Have At Running Back For The 2026 Season?

Tre Wisner, Senior

Samuel Singleton Jr., Redshirt Junior

Gemari Sands, Redshirt Junior

Zay Parks, Redshirt Sophomore

Ousmane Kromah, Sophomore

Amari Thomas, Freshman

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