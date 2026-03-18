Former Florida State Standout Projected to Houston Texans in 2026 NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft is a little over a month away.

By this point, all-star games and the annual NFL Combine have wrapped up. One of the final opportunities for prospects to impress franchises will come during Pro Day.

READ MORE: Former FSU Star Re-Signs With Super Bowl Contender Los Angeles Rams

Florida State is expected to hold its Pro Day on Friday, March 27. Former Seminoles making the leap to the next level, like defensive lineman Darrell Jackson Jr. and offensive tackle Micah Pettus, will get a chance to work out in front of NFL scouts and personnel.

Following three years in Tallahassee, Jackson Jr. is trending to develop into a top-100 pick.

Recent Mock Draft Sends Darrell Jackson Jr. To Houston

Nov 2, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive tackle Darrell Jackson Jr (6) pursues North Carolina Tarheels running back Davion Gause (21) in the second quarter at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Myers-Imagn Images | Robert Myers-Imagn Images

On Monday, CBS Sports' Josh Edwards released an updated mock draft, as things were recently shaken up with the Miami Dolphins sending Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos.

Edwards is projecting Jackson Jr. to land with the Houston Texans, going off the board in the third round at No. 69 overall. If the prediction comes to fruition, the massive defensive lineman would be the 124th top-100 pick in Florida State history.

As of now, FSU doesn't have a former Seminole on the Texans' roster. The franchise recently cut veteran defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr., a 2013 national champion.

Jackson Jr. didn't participate in athletic testing at the combine, but his sheer physical traits brought him attention. He was listed at 6-foot-5.5, 315 pounds while sporting 34 3/4-inch arms, 11-inch hands, and an 86-inch wingspan. Jackson Jr. posted the longest wingspan by a defensive tackle at the combine in 27 years and had the largest hands by any player at the event in over a decade.

The Florida native put together impressive showings at the East-West Shrine Bowl and the Senior Bowl. He could be one of the first players at his position to be drafted.

Over the last two seasons, Jackson Jr. started all 24 games for the Seminoles. He totaled 77 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, and 1 pass deflection. Jackson Jr. was named an All-ACC honorable mention in back-to-back years. He also earned the Bobby Bowden Leadership Award in 2024.

Jackson Jr. transferred to Florida State in 2023 after spending the first two years of his college career at Maryland and Miami. He reunited with his longtime friend and high school teammate, Joshua Farmer, who was drafted in 2025.

The 2026 NFL Draft begins on April 23.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Atlanta Falcons

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Ryan Fitzgerald - Carolina Panthers

OL Jeremiah Byers - Cleveland Browns

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DL Derrick Nnadi - Indianapolis Colts

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DB Kevin Knowles - Kansas City Chiefs

DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs

OL Bobby Hart - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

QB DJ Uiagalelei - Los Angeles Chargers

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants

DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets

TE Jaheim Bell - Philadelphia Eagles

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles

DB Jalen Ramsey - Pittsburgh Steelers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Pittsburgh Steelers

RB Cam Akers - Seattle Seahawks

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

OLB Jermaine Johnson - Tennessee Titans

LB Cam Riley - Tennessee Titans

DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State throughout the year.