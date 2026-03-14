Key Question Facing FSU Football Early in Spring Practice

The Florida State Seminoles are in a dire spot as spring practice begins in Tallahassee.

The last two seasons have been failures for the Seminoles. Coming off a 13-1 campaign in 2023, Florida State has only compiled a 7-17 overall record since the beginning of 2024.

FSU has missed consecutive bowl games for the second time in 49 years. The only other time that happened was in 2020 and 2021, Norvell's first two years on the job.

READ MORE: Mike Norvell Raves About Ashton Daniels After FSU Football's First Spring Practice

The lack of sustained success and failures to consistently acquire high-level talent from the high school ranks and transfer portal are more than concerning. Either way, Norvell will have at least one more season to rebuild the Seminoles again.

FSU Has Major Question To Answer

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell gestures against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

There's no doubt that Florida State fielded a capable roster last fall. That much was evident as the Seminoles upset Alabama in the season-opener. The Crimson Tide rebounded to make the College Football Playoff.

The same couldn't be said for FSU, which got off to a 3-0 start before crumbling as adversity mounted. The Seminoles lost seven of their final nine games and finished without a road victory for the second straight year.

Florida State beat Alabama but also had a shocking loss to Stanford.

You never knew which version of the Seminoles would show up, and that's exactly why this program needs more consistency.

"Mike Norvell's tenure has been a roller coaster in Tallahassee, and a second consecutive missed bowl game adds serious pressure," CBS Sports' Shehan Jeyarajah wrote. "Amazingly, the Seminoles finished below .500 despite leading the conference in total offense and finishing in the top five in total defense."

"Making matters more confusing, only six starters are back for Florida State, including only two on offense and zero offensive linemen," Jeyarajah added.

Instead of sticking with continuity as Norvell has done for much of his tenure, the Seminoles freshened up their coaching staff and roster.

Florida State brought in a handful of new assistants, such as running backs coach Kam Martin, EDGEs coach Nick Williams, and cornerbacks coach Blue Adams, while promoting quarterbacks coach Austin Tucker, linebackers coach Ernie Sims, and offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Tim Harris Jr. from within the program.

The Seminoles also signed roughly 60 new faces, flipping the roster in an effort to find the formula for getting out of this current rut.

Time will only tell if the moves yield positive changes as Florida State opens the 2026 campaign against New Mexico State on Saturday, August 29.

2026 Florida State Football Schedule2

Saturday, August 29 vs. New Mexico State - Tallahassee

Monday, September 7 vs. SMU – Tallahassee

Saturday, September 19 at Alabama – Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Saturday, September 26 vs. Central Arkansas – Tallahassee (Family Weekend/Hall of Fame)

Saturday, October 3 vs. Virginia – Tallahassee (Cancer Awareness)

Friday, October 9 at Louisville – Louisville, Ky.

Saturday, October 17 at Miami – Miami Gardens, Fla.

Saturday, October 31 vs. Clemson – Tallahassee (Military Appreciation)

Saturday, November 7 at Boston College – Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Saturday, November 13 at Pitt – Pittsburgh, Pa.

Saturday, November 21 vs. NC State – Tallahassee (Homecoming/Seminole Heritage/Athlete Alumni Reunion)

Friday, November 27 vs. Florida – Tallahassee

*Release courtesy of FSU Athletics

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