Former Florida State Star Impresses at NFL Combine but Questions Linger

The 2026 NFL Combine is underway in Indianapolis as an important stage of the pre-draft process begins.

The next couple of days will be critical for both franchises and prospects. Potential draft picks are looking for avenues to boost their stock while teams are paying close attention to find the right fits going into April.

Florida State only has one representative at the combine this year. Former standout defensive tackle Darrell Jackson Jr. was among the hundreds of players to earn an invitation to the event.

Former FSU All-Conference Defender Darrell Jackson Jr. Measures In At the Combine

Nov 2, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive tackle Darrell Jackson Jr (6) pursues North Carolina Tarheels running back Davion Gause (21) in the second quarter at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Myers-Imagn Images | Robert Myers-Imagn Images

Thursday was a big day - literally - for Jackson Jr. as he measured in and participated in on-field drills.

After playing at 337 pounds during the 2025 season, Jackson Jr. has trimmed up this offseason. At the combine, he came in at 6-foot-5.5, 315 pounds while sporting 34 3/4-inch arms, 11-inch hands, and an 86-inch wingspan.

Jackson Jr. posted the longest wingspan by a defensive tackle at the combine since 1999, and had the largest hands by any player at the event in 12 years. He also looked pretty fluid in his portion of the drills, moving well despite his massive frame.

With that being said, Jackson Jr. surprisingly chose to skip the athletic testing portion. It's an interesting choice as his physical skills are a major part of why he's such an alluring prospect. This was an opportunity for Jackson Jr. to put those talents on display in front of front office personnel, coaches, and scouts.

Perhaps, Jackson Jr. is holding off until Pro Day to fully open his arsensal. Regardless, considering his performance at the East-West Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl, it feels he potentially dropped the ball with this decision.

Jackson Jr. has been regarded as a possible top-100 pick and one of the first defensive tackles to go off the board.

Over the last two seasons, Jackson Jr. started all 24 games for the Seminoles. He totaled 77 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, and 1 pass deflection. Jackson Jr. was named an All-ACC honorable mention in back-to-back years. He also earned the Bobby Bowden Leadership Award in 2024.

Jackson Jr. transferred to Florida State in 2023 after spending the first two years of his college career at Maryland and Miami. He reunited with his longtime friend and high school teammate, Joshua Farmer, who was drafted in 2025.

The Florida native had to sit out the first 13 games of the 2023 campaign due to NCAA transfer rules. He applied for a waiver, which was denied, and his appeal was shut down as well. Jackson Jr. made his first appearance with the Seminoles in the Orange Bowl loss to Georgia.

