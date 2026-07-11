Former Florida State Starter Begins Professional Career Overseas

Florida State Basketball's first campaign under the direction of head coach Luke Loucks ended on a strong note.

The Seminoles won 11 of their final 15 games and left it all on the court in a one-point loss to No. 1 Duke in the ACC Tournament.

READ MORE: FSU Football QB Ashton Daniels Just Received a Brutal Ranking

The vibes are high around Tallahassee regarding the future of the basketball program. After all, Loucks had a swift introduction to the transfer portal and essentially built an entirely new roster.

Once Loucks gets his own guys in the building, Florida State should only grow as a threat, especially as more funds are poured into the team.

Loucks' rag-tag group worked out in 2025-26, as multiple Seminoles are getting looks at the professional level.

Former FSU Forward Alex Steen Inks Overseas Contract

Sweat flies off the body of Florida State Seminoles forward Alex Steen (25) after dunking the ball. The Florida State Seminoles hosted the Southern Methodist University Mustangs at the Tucker Civic Center on Saturday, March 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On Friday, former Florida State forward Alex Steen signed the first contract of his professional career. Steen is headed overseas to join KK Borac Čačak, a team located in Serbia that competes in the Adriatic League and the Basketball League of Serbia.

The deal is reportedly for one year, with an option to be extended for another season.

Last season, KK Borac Čačak finished 8-18 in the Adriatic League, 0-2 in the Basketball League of Serbia, and 0-1 in the Radivoj Korać Cup.

In his lone season at Florida State, Steen started in 29 of his 32 appearances. He averaged 6.8 points and 5.8 rebounds over 19.8 minutes per game. Steen shot 63.2% from the field and 70.0% from the free-throw line.

Steen put up 10+ points in eight outings, including a season-high 14 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 block in an 83-80 loss to SMU on January 24.

Prior to his time with the Seminoles, Steen spent three years at the D2 level with Florida Southern. He earned back-to-back Sunshine State Conference Defensive Player of the Year nods.

Other former Florida State standouts such as Lajae Jones (Golden State Warriors), Robert McCray V (Los Angeles Lakers), and Chauncey Wiggins (Boston Celtics) are getting looks in the NBA.

Which Former Florida State Standouts Are In The NBA?

G Terance Mann, Brooklyn Nets

F Patrick Williams, Chicago Bulls

F Lajae Jones, Golden State Warriors

G Devin Vassell, San Antonio Spurs

F Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors

F Jamir Watkins, Washington Wizards

Who Does Florida State Basketball Have On The Roster For 2026-27?

G Anthony Robinson, Senior

F Cooper Schwieger, Senior

G Kam Taylor, Junior

G Jalen Crawford, Junior

F AJ Swinton, Junior

F Sebastian Rancik, Junior

G Amare Robinson, Sophomore

F Shon Abaev, Sophomore

G Jasen Lopez, Redshirt Freshman

G Martay Barnes, Freshman

F Collin Paul, Freshman

G Elisèe Assui, Freshman

C Marcis Ponder, Freshman

G JD Jones, Freshman

G Brandon Bass Jr., Freshman

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