Florida State Commit Transfers High Schools Ahead Of Senior Year
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The brutal reality of the modern age of college football is the fact that most players won't end their careers where they began.
The NCAA Transfer Portal has become more popular than ever, creating unprecedented movement across the sport.
READ MORE: FSU Football QB Ashton Daniels Just Received a Brutal Ranking
That instability is beginning to trickle down to the prep level, as high school athletes are switching schools, and sometimes even states, at a rapid pace.
One of Florida State's longtime commitments is making a change ahead of the 2026 season.
FSU Commit Switching High Schools Before Senior Season
Earlier this week, three-star safety and FSU pledge Jemari Foreman transferred from Plantation High School to West Boca Raton High School.
Foreman will spend his senior season at West Boca Raton, which went 13-2 and secured a state championship last year. He joins a defense that includes recruits such as four-star defensive lineman Jamar Thompson, three-star defensive end Javion Herrington, and three-star defensive back Loia Valade.
The move puts Foreman in one of the top divisions in the state, meaning he'll face plenty of quality competition this fall.
Foreman shut down his recruitment last month shortly after officially visiting Florida State. He's the only defensive back in the fold for the Seminoles at this point. Foreman committed to the program last September.
During his junior season, Foreman established himself as one of the top recruits in Florida. He totaled 70 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 2 forced fumbles, 11 pass deflections, and 10 interceptions, 2 of which he returned for touchdowns.
Foreman helped lead Plantation High School to a playoff appearance. He recorded five or more tackles in eight games, including a season-high 11 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 forced fumble, 3 pass deflections, and 2 interceptions in a 28-6 victory against South Broward High School on September 19.
The 6-foot-0, 180-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 633 overall prospect, the No. 61 S, and the No. 52 recruit in Florida in the 2027 class, according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
Florida State holds 13 verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 59 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty
Four-Star RB Jayden Miles
Four-Star WR Sean Green
Three-Star WR Majay Thompson
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Four-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Three-Star DE Jaxon Holly
Four-Star DL Sam LeJeune
Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.
Four-Star LB Jernard Albright
Three-Star LB Olrick Johnson III
Three-Star LB CJ Ohuabunwa
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2026 Season?
Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Senior
Donny Hiebert, Senior
Quindarrius Jones, Senior
KJ Kirkland, Redshirt Junior
Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Junior
Karson Hobbs, Junior
Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Sophomore
CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Sophomore
Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Sophomore
Charles Lester III, Redshirt Sophomore
Ricky Knight III, Redshirt Sophomore
Jamari Howard, Redshirt Sophomore
Ma'Khi Jones, Sophomore
Gregory Xavier Thomas, Redshirt Freshman
Max Redmon, Redshirt Freshman
Antonio Cromartie Jr., Redshirt Freshman
Chauncey Kennon, Freshman
Darryl Bell III, Freshman
Jordan Crutchfield, Freshman
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG