Florida State Commit Transfers High Schools Ahead Of Senior Year

The brutal reality of the modern age of college football is the fact that most players won't end their careers where they began.

The NCAA Transfer Portal has become more popular than ever, creating unprecedented movement across the sport.

READ MORE: FSU Football QB Ashton Daniels Just Received a Brutal Ranking

That instability is beginning to trickle down to the prep level, as high school athletes are switching schools, and sometimes even states, at a rapid pace.

One of Florida State's longtime commitments is making a change ahead of the 2026 season.

FSU Commit Switching High Schools Before Senior Season

Jemari Foreman/Twitter

Earlier this week, three-star safety and FSU pledge Jemari Foreman transferred from Plantation High School to West Boca Raton High School.

Foreman will spend his senior season at West Boca Raton, which went 13-2 and secured a state championship last year. He joins a defense that includes recruits such as four-star defensive lineman Jamar Thompson, three-star defensive end Javion Herrington, and three-star defensive back Loia Valade.

The move puts Foreman in one of the top divisions in the state, meaning he'll face plenty of quality competition this fall.

Breaking: 3⭐️ S Jemari Foreman (@9Gumbie ) has TRANSFERRED to 2x State Champion West Boca Raton



Foreman has been verbally committed to Florida State since September 2025 pic.twitter.com/cnHgxGEysm — New Era Prep (@EraPrep) July 8, 2026

Foreman shut down his recruitment last month shortly after officially visiting Florida State. He's the only defensive back in the fold for the Seminoles at this point. Foreman committed to the program last September.

During his junior season, Foreman established himself as one of the top recruits in Florida. He totaled 70 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 2 forced fumbles, 11 pass deflections, and 10 interceptions, 2 of which he returned for touchdowns.

Foreman helped lead Plantation High School to a playoff appearance. He recorded five or more tackles in eight games, including a season-high 11 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 forced fumble, 3 pass deflections, and 2 interceptions in a 28-6 victory against South Broward High School on September 19.

The 6-foot-0, 180-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 633 overall prospect, the No. 61 S, and the No. 52 recruit in Florida in the 2027 class, according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds 13 verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 59 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty

Four-Star RB Jayden Miles

Four-Star WR Sean Green

Three-Star WR Majay Thompson

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Four-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Three-Star DE Jaxon Holly

Four-Star DL Sam LeJeune

Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.

Four-Star LB Jernard Albright

Three-Star LB Olrick Johnson III

Three-Star LB CJ Ohuabunwa

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2026 Season?

Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Senior

Donny Hiebert, Senior

Quindarrius Jones, Senior

KJ Kirkland, Redshirt Junior

Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Junior

Karson Hobbs, Junior

Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Sophomore

CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Sophomore

Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Sophomore

Charles Lester III, Redshirt Sophomore

Ricky Knight III, Redshirt Sophomore

Jamari Howard, Redshirt Sophomore

Ma'Khi Jones, Sophomore

Gregory Xavier Thomas, Redshirt Freshman

Max Redmon, Redshirt Freshman

Antonio Cromartie Jr., Redshirt Freshman

Chauncey Kennon, Freshman

Darryl Bell III, Freshman

Jordan Crutchfield, Freshman

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