Former FSU Basketball Star Scottie Barnes Suffers Another Injury
Former Florida State basketball star Scottie Barnes will be out another few weeks after spraining his ankle on Monday night against the New York Knicks. The Toronto Raptors announced on Wednesday that Barnes had imaging done on the ankle, and while the X-rays were clear, he'll still miss "several" weeks.
Barnes already missed 11 games earlier this season with an orbital fracture, from which he just recently returned. It's unlikely he'll qualify for any of the NBA awards at the end of the season, as honors like the All-NBA teams require players to play in 65 games. This will also impact the maximum contract extension he signed this offseason, as it has ties to All-NBA selections.
This is a big blow for Barnes, who was averaging career highs across the board with 20.6 PPG, 8.4 RPG, and 7.4 APG. Toronto has been ethically tanking for a chance at Cooper Flagg or any of the other elite prospects at the top of the 2025 NBA Draft, sitting with a 7-18 record, but has been competitive in some of the games they've lost to the top teams in the NBA.
Barnes spent one season in Tallahassee, averaging 10.3 PPG, 4.1 APG, and 4.0 RPG while winning ACC Rookie of the Year and ACC Sixth Man of the Year. He was a key component of the Seminoles' latest Sweet 16 team in 2021. Had he had an offseason to get used to playing point guard, as he came to campus during the height of COVID-19, that team had the potential to make it to a Final Four.
