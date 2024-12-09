Florida State Linebacker Entering NCAA Transfer Portal
The first transfer portal surprise of the offseason has arrived for the Florida State Seminoles.
On Sunday evening, redshirt sophomore linebacker Omar Graham Jr. announced he was moving on from Florida State, per 247Sports. Graham Jr. just wrapped up his third season in Tallahassee, developing into a part-time starter and rebounding from a poor stretch at the beginning of the year to become one of the more consistent linebackers on the roster.
Graham Jr. recorded a career-high 37 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack, and three pass breakups in 2024. He had a season-high eight tackles in the loss to Clemson in October. Graham Jr. made ten appearances, starting in the final seven games of the season. He played the second-most snaps (390) among linebackers on the team.
The Florida native signed with FSU in 2022 as a three-star prospect. He redshirted as a true freshman before contributing as a reserve on the ACC Championship team in 2023. In total, Graham Jr. appeared in 27 appearances, with nine starts, and totaled 68 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, one sack, and three pass deflections.
The 6-foot-1, 228-pound linebacker is expected to have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Graham Jr. is the sixth scholarship player from Florida State's roster to enter the portal since the conclusion of a 2-10 season. Redshirt senior wide receiver Deuce Spann, redshirt junior tight end Jackson West, redshirt junior defensive end Byron Turner Jr, redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Tomiwa Durojaiye, and senior defensive back Omarion Cooper have declared their intentions to move on.
Florida State has six linebackers eligible to return in 2025; redshirt junior Shawn Murphy, junior Blake Nichelson, junior Justin Cryer, redshirt sophomore DeMarco Ward, redshirt freshman Jayden Parrish, and redshirt freshman Timir Hickman-Collins.
FSU signed three-star Ethan Pritchard during the Early Signing Period.
