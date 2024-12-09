Coveted Transfer Portal EDGE Defender Lists Florida State In Top-3 Schools
Florida State is hitting the NCAA Transfer Portal to fortify its roster this offseason. The Seminoles need to upgrade multiple positions before 2025.
On Sunday evening, Nebraska defensive lineman transfer Jimari Butler released his top-3. FSU made the cut alongside LSU and Texas A&M.
READ MORE: Five-Star Offensive Lineman 'Disappointed' He Couldn't Sign With Florida State
The Seminoles are firmly in the running for one of the top defenders in the portal. Florida State does have ties in its favor after hiring Nebraska defensive coordinator Tony White and defensive line coach Terrance Knighton. Butler's two most productive seasons at the college level came under the tutelage of White and Knighton.
Over the last two years, Butler appeared in 22 games, with 16 starts, and totaled 56 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and two pass deflections. He saw over 700 snaps during that time. He's coming off a 2024 season where he started a career-best ten games, recording 22 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks, and a fumble recovery.
Butler signed with Nebraska in 2020 and has stuck with the program over the past five years. He didn't become a consistent member of the rotation until the last two seasons. In total, he appeared in 37 games, with 16 starts, and recorded 65 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and three pass deflections.
The 6-foot-5, 260-pound defensive end is expected to have one season of eligibility remaining. A move to FSU would allow him to get back closer to his hometown of Mobile, Alabama.
Butler likely won't be the only transfer from Nebraska that the Seminoles pursue. FSU is expected to show interest in defensive end James Williams, linebacker Mikai Gbayor, and linebacker Princewill Umanmielen.
The Seminoles have six scholarship defensive ends eligible to return in 2025; redshirt senior Patrick Payton, redshirt senior Jaden Jones, senior Marvin Jones Jr., redshirt junior Aaron Hester, redshirt sophomore Lamont Green Jr., and redshirt freshman DD Holmes.
FSU signed four-star LaJesse Harrold, four-star Tylon Lee, three-star Darryll Desir, and three-star Mandrell Desir during the Early Signing Period.
READ MORE: Former Florida State Quarterback Enters Transfer Portal For Second Time
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• BREAKING: Florida State Flips Elite Running Back From Georgia Bulldogs
• Florida State Loses Top Commitment On Early Signing Day - Again
• Florida State Hires New Defensive Line Coach Away From Nebraska