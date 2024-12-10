Florida State Quarterback Luke Kromenhoek Leaving Seminoles, Entering NCAA Transfer Portal
Well, this comes as a major surprise for Florida State. A quarterback is moving on from the Seminoles but it isn't the one that most people expected.
On Tuesday afternoon, it was reported that redshirt freshman quarterback Luke Kromenhoek plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, per On3. This is a big hit for the Seminoles as Kromenhoek was thought to potentially be the signal-caller of the future in Tallahassee.
The former four-star prospect was thrust into action as a true freshman following redshirt senior DJ Uiagalelei's season-ending injury. Kromenhoek appeared in six games, starting in the final two contests of the 2024 campaign. He completed 44/84 passes for 502 yards with three touchdowns to two interceptions along with 63 rushes for 113 yards.
The 6-foot-4, 208-pound quarterback signed with Florida State as a member of the 2024 class. He has three years of eligibility remaining.
Kromenhoek is the 14th scholarship player from Florida State's roster to enter the portal since the conclusion of a 2-10 season. Redshirt senior wide receiver Deuce Spann, redshirt junior tight end Jackson West, redshirt junior defensive end Byron Turner Jr, redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Tomiwa Durojaiye, senior defensive back Omarion Cooper, redshirt sophomore linebacker Omar Graham Jr., sophomore wide receiver Destyn Hill, redshirt freshman defensive end Lamont Green Jr., redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Julian Armella, junior tight end Brian Courtney, redshirt senior wide receiver Darion Williamson, redshirt sophomore tight end Jerrale Powers, and redshirt freshman linebacker DeMarco Ward have declared their intentions to move on.
Florida State is projected to return one scholarship quarterback for the 2025 season; redshirt sophomore Brock Glenn
The Seminoles signed four-star Kevin Sperry during the Early Signing Period.
On the first day of the winter portal window, FSU reportedly set up a visit with Boston College quarterback transfer Boston College and is looking to do the same with Liberty quarterback transfer Kaidon Salter.
