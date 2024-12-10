Salary Terms, Contract Details Revealed For New FSU Offensive Coordinator Gus Malzahn
Florida State officially announced the hiring of new offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn on December 2. Malzahn joins the Seminoles after four seasons as the head coach at UCF where he helped the Knights transition from the G5 to P4 level.
On Tuesday, the university fulfilled a records request submitted by NoleGameday, providing the full contract details and salary terms for Malzahn. The agreement was signed by Malzahn, Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Michael Alford, and Vice President for Legal Affairs and General Counsel Carolyn Egan.
READ MORE: Electric QB Transfer With Ties To Gus Malzahn Sets Visit To Florida State
Length Of Contract:
Malzahn's contract will span three years and he will be tied to Florida State through the 2027 season.
Following an initial contract period, which doesn't have a specific start date noted, that ends on February 27, 2025, Malzahn will begin the first of his three years. The first year of the deal will begin on February 28, 2025, and end on February 27, 2026. The second year will begin on February 28, 2026, and end on February 27, 2027. The third and final year will begin on February 28, 2027, and end on February 28, 2028.
Salary:
Malzahn will take a significant decrease in salary in Tallahassee compared to what he made as the head coach at UCF. He reportedly earned $4 million with the Knights in 2024 and will not receive a buyout from the program.
According to the terms of his contract with FSU, Malzahn will be paid a $200K annual base salary along with additional compensation.
The additional compensation is set at $1.3 million during the first contract year and rises to $1.8 million during the second contract year. The third and final year will feature another raise to $2.3 million.
That means Malzahn will make roughly $1.5 million in 2025-26, $2 million in 2026-27, and $2.5 million in 2027-28.
Florida State paid former offensive coordinator Alex Atkins $1.25 million in 2024 and owed $1.3 million in 2025 and $1.4 million in 2026.
Miscellaneous Info:
Malzahn would owe FSU 100% of his total annual compensation if he leaves the program before the 2025 ACC Championship. He would owe 25% of his total annual compensation if he terminates the contract before the 2026 ACC Championship unless it's for a head coaching job at another school or a position with a professional sports organization.
Florida State will provide Malzahn with a vehicle allowance of up to $650 per month, four tickets to football games, two tickets to FSU regular season home sporting events, and a cell phone.
Malzahn is being paid a $20,000 bonus for signing the contract that will cover relocation fees and other expenses. He's eligible for postseason bonus payments, subject to FSU Department Bonus policy.
READ MORE: Top Quarterback Transfer Eyeing Visit To Florida State
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Florida State Hires New Offensive Line Coach Away From UCF
• Coveted Transfer Portal EDGE Defender Lists Florida State In Top-3 Schools
• Florida State Linebacker Entering NCAA Transfer Portal
• Florida State Wide Receiver Expected To Enter NCAA Transfer Portal