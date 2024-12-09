Nole Gameday

Florida State Wide Receiver Expected To Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

This is somewhat of a surprising loss for the Seminoles.

Dustin Lewis

Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Destyn Hill (7) attempts to outrun a tackle.The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Virginia Tech Hokies 39-17 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.
Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Destyn Hill (7) attempts to outrun a tackle.The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Virginia Tech Hokies 39-17 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.
College football players around the country are officially eligible to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. Noteworthy names are already beginning to show up in the portal.

On Monday afternoon, news broke that Florida State sophomore wide receiver Destyn Hill plans to move on from the program, per On3. Hill was unable to suit in 2024 due to a season-ending injury that he suffered during spring practice.

During his first season in Tallahassee, Hill caught six passes for 87 yards. He was a member of the rotation on the team that won the 2023 ACC Championship.

The Louisiana native originally signed with the Seminoles as a member of the 2021 recruiting class. He didn't arrive at Florida State until May of 2023 - more than two years after he signed with the program.

The 6-foot-0, 194-pound wide receiver is expected to have three seasons of eligibility remaining. Hill is the seventh scholarship player from Florida State's roster to enter the portal since the conclusion of a 2-10 season. Redshirt senior wide receiver Deuce Spann, redshirt junior tight end Jackson West, redshirt junior defensive end Byron Turner Jr, redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Tomiwa Durojaiye, senior defensive back Omarion Cooper, and redshirt sophomore linebacker Omar Graham Jr. have declared their intentions to move on.

The Seminoles have seven scholarship wide receivers eligible to return in 2025; redshirt senior Darion Williamson (COVID-19 year), junior Hykeem Williams, redshirt sophomore Jalen Brown, sophomore Lawayne McCoy, sophomore BJ Gibson, redshirt freshman Elijah Moore and redshirt freshman Camdon Frier.

FSU signed four wide receivers during the Early Signing Period; four-star Jayvan Boggs, four-star Tae'Shaun Gelsey, three-star Teriq Mallory, and three-star JUCO Jordan Scott.

