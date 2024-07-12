Former FSU Defenders Predicted To Be Among Top Rookies In NFL This Season
Former Florida State defensive end Jared Verse and defensive tackle Braden Fiske were listed in the top 10 rankings for NFL rookies who could make the most impact this upcoming season. With both players selected by the Los Angeles Rams (Verse – 19th overall, Fiske – 39th overall), CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards believes the tandem could replace the production of soon-to-be first-ballot Hall of Famer Aaron Donald. He placed them at 9 and 10 on the list, respectively.
“Los Angeles received great value by drafting defensive tackle Kobie Turner and edge rusher Byron Young last year. The loss of legendary interior defender Aaron Donald this off-season creates a big void along that front line. One player is incapable of replacing that lost production, but two will give them a fighting chance. If Matthew Stafford stays healthy, there is no reason to believe the Rams can not compete for the postseason yet again.”- Josh Edwards, CBS Sports
In June, Rams second-year defensive lineman Byron Young spoke on Jared Verse’s first impressions with the team and had nothing but good things to say about the rookie.
Young stated that the former FSU star is “doing way better than me last year.” He continued, “Coming through OTAs, he’s handling it like a pro so I can already see he’s going to be really special. That’s what I like about him.”
Furthermore, the Rams linebacker immediately mentioned Verse when asked about who’s impressed him throughout the early stages of the summer.
“I’m going to start with Jared Verse. No lie, if you’ve been here so far, he’s just handling it like a pro,” Young said. “His get-off is insane, rushing the passer, every day just showing up, listening, being accountable. Me being a vet and him being younger, he’s listening. He’s just a guy that wants to learn. Every day I talk to him and that’s what I love about him. He’s a guy that’s hungry. He’s definitely hungry.”
The two will look to wreak havoc against opposing offensive lines in the coming months.
