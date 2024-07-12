Buffalo Bills WR Keon Coleman Not Fazed by Filling Shoes of Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis
There will be a lot of eyes on former Florida State wide receiver star Keon Coleman when the Buffalo Bills kick off against the Chicago Bears on August 10 at 1:00 p.m. Drafted in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Coleman comes in with a massive amount of hype and an even bigger personality that has captivated the Bills Mafia fanbase and beyond with his on-camera antics and wholesome attitude.
The Opelousas, LA, native led the Seminoles in receiving yards and touchdowns a season ago. However, he has some big shoes to fill, with former Bills star wideout Stefon Diggs being traded to the Houston Texans and Gabe Davis parting ways with Buffalo to join the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency. Diggs had 1,183 yards and eight touchdowns last season, while Davis added 746 yards through the air and seven scores in 2023.
Coleman doesn't seem phased by replacing the Bills' two ex-star wide receivers. In a recent interview with former Seminole and sports personality Bryant McFadden, Coleman made it clear he doesn't feel any pressure while replacing a four-time Pro Bowler.
“Not at all,” Coleman told McFadden. “All I do is come in and be myself, be where I’m supposed to be. The play is gonna make itself; all I gotta do is just be in the moment. Because I’m not Gabe, I’m not Stef, I’m just Keon. We got a lot of other guys that definitely complement my game and we complement each other’s games, along with Josh, to make things work.”
Keon's belief in himself comes from his family roots and support system. He repeatedly insists on staying humble throughout the dreams that he chases. While Coleman's 4.61 40-yard dash combine time didn't necessarily wow, in his gauntlet drill, Coleman reached a top speed of 20.36 MPH – the fastest speed by a receiver over the last two seasons.
One look at his highlight film will show why FSU head coach Mike Norvell and receivers coach Ron Dugans wanted him in their offense. As an early standout in last year's fall camp, his NFL potential was apparent.
He will have a talented receiver corps around him, and catching passes from two-time Pro-Bowler Josh Allen will definitely improve his chances of making an instant impact in Buffalo. Coleman will also join FSU legend Dalvin Cook's brother, James Cook, on the roster, and the Bills should remain as a powerful offense in the AFC East.
