Former FSU Football DB Jarrian Jones Turning Heads at Jacksonville Jaguars OTAs
Former Florida State cornerback Jarrian Jones became known as a menace in the FSU secondary helping lead the back end of the defense to their 16th conference title after an undefeated run in 2023. He was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft with the 96th pick overall.
READ MORE: FSU Football Projected To Dominate Opening Two Weeks Of 2024 Season In Early Betting Odds
It seems his work ethic and talent are translating well at the next level. The Jaguars wrapped up their last day of Organized Team Activities (OTAs) open to the media on Monday and he is already turning heads. John Shipley of SI.com's Jaguar Report noted his competitiveness and sees him as a realistic starter in the slot corner position if he continues to impress.
Another young player who has had impressive outings in all three OTAs in front of the media has been third-round cornerback Jarrian Jones. Jones entered OTAs with a competitive spirit and fire that has yet to be put out through his first three practices with pro teammates. The FSU cornerback could be a realistic option to start in the slot in Week 1 if he keeps his current pace.- John Shipley, Jaguar Report
Jones started OTAs off with four pass breakups in the first two public practices, and then he ended Monday's practice with two impressive reps. One rep saw Jones fly downhill from the flat to "tackle" a pass-catcher for a gain of maybe a yard. A few plays later, Jones recorded the only interception of team drills by picking off backup quarterback Mac Jones. Four pass breakups and an interception in three practices? That will do.
He was the first player in FSU history and the only player nationally in 2023 with a sack, tackle for loss, forced fumble, fumble recovery, and interception in a single game. Jones finished his career in Tallahassee with 84 tackles, 5.5 for a loss, a sack, five interceptions, 10 passes defended, a pick-six, and three forced fumbles. So, it was no surprise that the leadership in Duval had eyes on the 6'0", 190-pound DB out of Magee, MS.
While they weren't in full pads, a quick look at his highlight reel shows that he doesn't shy away from contact. Jones is well on his way to making an impact for the Jags and, as Shipley stated, four pass breakups and an interception in three practices are impressive as he continues to make a case to crack the starting lineup.
READ MORE: ESPN Lists FSU Football Opponent As No. 1 G5 Team That Could Make College Football Playoff
Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok