Jaguars Notebook: Jarrian Jones, Trevor Lawrence and Other Observations From OTA No. 7
The Jacksonville Jaguars wrapped up their final OTA practice in front of local media on Monday, giving us one more chance to take a look at the Jaguars' complete 90-man roster before the veterans and rookies part ways during minicamp.
So, what all did we see during the final padless practice of the summer before veterans go on break? We break it down below.
Parker Washington continues to impress ...
There are a few Jacksonville Jaguars veterans who have stood out during OTAs, even in the context of how these practices are without contact and are toned down in intensity. Evan Engram and Christian Kirk are examples of two veterans who have been fantastic this summer. One young player who has impressed in a similar way? Second-year wide receiver Parker Washington.
Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson brought up Washington unprompted before practice, noting that he has the looks of a player who is taking a step forward thanks to a "great offseason". It has shown up on the field, with Washington making several impressive grabs during team drills and showing off quickness and easy separation ability. He looks more and more like a lock as the No. 5 receiver.
... And so does Jarrian Jones
Another young player who has had impressive outings in all three OTAs in front of the media has been third-round cornerback Jarrian Jones. Jones entered OTAs with a competitive spirit and fire that has yet to be put out through his first three practices with pro teammates. The FSU cornerback could be a realistic option to start in the slot in Week 1 if he keeps his current pace.
Jones started OTAs off with four pass breakups in the first two public practices, and then he ended Monday's practice with two impressive reps. One rep saw Jones fly downhill from the flat to "tackle" a pass-catcher for a gain of maybe a yard. A few plays later, Jones recorded to only interception of team drills by picking off backup quarterback Mac Jones. Four pass breakups and an interception in three practices? That will do.
Trevor Lawrence continues to build chemistry with new targets
Two of the Jaguars' most important new pieces are in the wide receiver room with Gabe Davis and Brian Thomas Jr. As such, one of the true top priorities for the Jaguars during this time of the offseason is for quarterback Trevor Lawrence to build chemistry and on-field relationships with each pass-catcher, especially since each player is replacing a receiver Lawrence had previously built such relationships with.
Lawrence was complimentary of each new target after practice, noting that Thomas is an intelligent player who has already soaked in plenty of knowledge and that Davis is a playmaker. Davis isn't taking part in team drills yet, but it is noticeable how many reps Lawrence has with both him and Thomas during quarterback/receiver drills. Lawrence hasn't been off-key with either receiver yet, which is a good sign.
Mac Jones looks like he is enjoying football again
If the New England Patriots and the end of the Bill Belichick era killed Mac Jones' enthuiasm of football, it is clear that his tank has been refilled in Jacksonville. The backup quarterback has truly seemed like he has been having the time of his life during practice, showing an uptick in energy and enthusiasm at the backup position compared to the quiet C.J. Beathard.
This, of course, doesn't mean much in terms of what can actually be produced on the field on Sundays, but at the very least it seems like Jones and the Jaguars are meshing well. If 2024 is being used as a rehabilitation project on Jones' stock as an NFL quarterback, there is no question that he landed in one of the better spots that he could have.
Play of the Day
The best play of the day was an impressive Evan Engram catch near the right sideline over Montaric Brown. It was a toned down day, even in the context of OTAs, but Engram's athletic stretch near the sideline was a nice highlight for the offense.