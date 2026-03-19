Houston Texans Part Ways With Former Florida State National Champion

The NFL offseason is moving swiftly after free agency kicked off earlier this month.

Teams around the league are getting their rosters in check for the 2026 campaign, whether that's retaining players or bringing in new talent. The draft is also just a month away.

READ MORE: Former FSU Star Re-Signs With Super Bowl Contender Los Angeles Rams

A pair of former Florida State Seminoles, pass-rusher Jermaine Johnson II and defensive lineman Derrick Nnadi, are hoping fresh starts will lead to more success in their professional careers. Johnson II was traded from the New York Jets to the Tennessee Titans, while Nnadi departed the Kansas City Chiefs to join the Indianapolis Colts.

Another former Seminole is eyeing a similar journey following an unexpected shakeup.

Houston Texans Release Former FSU National Champion

Tennessee quarterback Cam Ward (1) runs against Houston defensive tackle Mario Edwards Jr. (97) late in the fourth quarter during their game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Earlier this month, the Houston Texans cut former Florida State defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr.

Edwards Jr. failed his physical, which led to his release. He suffered a torn pectoral in December that ended his 2025-26 season.

The Texans extended Edwards Jr. on a two-year/$9.5 million deal ahead of last season. Houston will save a little over $4 million by moving on from the veteran defender.

The #Texans released DT Mario Edwards today with a failed physical designation, per the league’s transaction wire. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 11, 2026

In 2025, Edwards Jr. appeared in 14 games, recording 13 tackles, two tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks. A year earlier, his first in Houston, Edwards Jr. had one of the most productive seasons of his career, racking up 31 tackles, three tackles for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and two pass deflections.

Edwards Jr.'s stint in Houston was only the third time that he's spent at least two seasons with the same franchise. He suited up for the then-Oakland Raiders from 2015-17 and the Chicago Bears from 2020-21. Outside of that, Edwards Jr. wasn't with the New York Giants, New Orleans Saints, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, or Seattle Seahawks for more than a year.

During his time at the NFL level, Edwards Jr. has appeared in 141 games and made 45 starts. He's totaled 200 tackles, 33 tackles for loss, 26 sacks, six forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and eight pass deflections. The Raiders took him in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

Edwards Jr. played his college career at Florida State under former head coach Jimbo Fisher. He was regarded as the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2012 class and a five-star prospect. Edwards Jr. developed into a key starter at defensive end during the program's run to a National Championship and inaugural College Football Playoff selection in 2013-14.

In three years with the Seminoles, he recorded 95 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, eight sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one interception, and seven pass deflections. Edwards Jr. was named Third-Team All-ACC in 2013 and First-Team All-ACC in 2014.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Atlanta Falcons

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Ryan Fitzgerald - Carolina Panthers

OL Jeremiah Byers - Cleveland Browns

DL Derrick Nnadi - Indianapolis Colts

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DB Kevin Knowles - Kansas City Chiefs

DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs

OL Bobby Hart - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

QB DJ Uiagalelei - Los Angeles Chargers

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants

DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets

TE Jaheim Bell - Philadelphia Eagles

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles

DB Jalen Ramsey - Pittsburgh Steelers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Pittsburgh Steelers

RB Cam Akers - Seattle Seahawks

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

OLB Jermaine Johnson - Tennessee Titans

LB Cam Riley - Tennessee Titans

DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders

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