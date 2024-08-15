Initial Ratings Released for Former FSU Football Stars on Offense in Madden NFL 25
EA Sports' Madden NFL 25 is set to premiere its latest installment of the revered series on August 16, ahead of the NFL regular season kickoff on September 5 when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC title rematch at 8:30 p.m. There will be many new and familiar faces for Florida State fans to compete with in the game, including veterans like Jalen Ramsey and rookies projected to be stars, such as Jared Verse, Keon Coleman, and Trey Benson.
EA Sports recently released a list of initial player rankings and on offense, running back Trey Benson landed at the top among former Seminoles with an overall rating of 76, just ahead of Keon Coleman.
Here is a breakdown of how the 'Noles on the offense faired heading into the 2024 season.
Cleveland Browns Quarterback Jameis Winston
Overall rating: 70
Best Attributes: Toughness (95), Throw Power (90), and Stamina (87)
New York Jets Quarterback Jordan Travis
Overall rating - 66
Best attributes - Acceleration (90), Speed (88), Agility (88), and Stamina (85)
Buffalo Bills Wide Receiver Keon Coleman
Overall Rating: 73
Best Attributes: Jumping (94), Acceleration (88), Stamina, (84), and Speed (87)
Philadelphia Eagles Wide Receiver Johnny Wilson
Overall Rating: 68
Best Attributes: Jumping (92), Acceleration (90), Stamina, (83), and Speed (88)
New England Patriots Tight End Jaheim Bell
Overall Rating: 65
Best Attributes: Acceleration (91), Toughness (86), Stamina (84), and Speed (85)
Arizona Cardinals Running Back Trey Benson
Overall Rating: 76
Best Attributes: Speed (93), Carrying (95), Acceleration (94), and Change of Direction (86)
New York Giants Running Back Jashaun Corbin
Overall Rating: 66
Best Attributes: Acceleration (91), Speed (87), Change of Direction (84), and Carrying (85)
Cleveland Browns Kicker Dustin Hopkins
Overall Rating: 77
Best Attributes: Kick Power (94), Kick Accuracy (84), and Stamina (88)
New York Giants Kicker Graham Gano
Overall Rating: 77
Best Attributes: Kick Power (97) and Kick Accuracy (82)
*Cam Akers (Texans), Cam Erving (Texans), and Dalvin Cook (free agent) were not included in the initial release.
EA Sports updates player ratings as the season progresses and these numbers aren't set in stone. It will be interesting to compare the overall ratings at the season's end to see just how accurate their predictions were.
