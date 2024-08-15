Nole Gameday

Initial Ratings Released for Former FSU Football Stars on Offense in Madden NFL 25

Rookie running back Trey Benson is Florida State's highest-rated former player on offense in Madden 25.

Tommy Mire

Florida State Seminoles running back Trey Benson (3) gets tackled from behind as he runs down the field. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Louisville Cardinals 16-6 to claim the ACC Championship title in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.
Florida State Seminoles running back Trey Benson (3) gets tackled from behind as he runs down the field. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Louisville Cardinals 16-6 to claim the ACC Championship title in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. / Alicia Devine/USA Today / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

EA Sports' Madden NFL 25 is set to premiere its latest installment of the revered series on August 16, ahead of the NFL regular season kickoff on September 5 when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC title rematch at 8:30 p.m. There will be many new and familiar faces for Florida State fans to compete with in the game, including veterans like Jalen Ramsey and rookies projected to be stars, such as Jared Verse, Keon Coleman, and Trey Benson.

EA Sports recently released a list of initial player rankings and on offense, running back Trey Benson landed at the top among former Seminoles with an overall rating of 76, just ahead of Keon Coleman.

READ MORE: Miami Dolphins Sign Former Florida State Standout Defensive Tackle

Here is a breakdown of how the 'Noles on the offense faired heading into the 2024 season.

Cleveland Browns Quarterback Jameis Winston

Overall rating: 70

Best Attributes: Toughness (95), Throw Power (90), and Stamina (87)

New York Jets Quarterback Jordan Travis

Overall rating - 66

Best attributes - Acceleration (90), Speed (88), Agility (88), and Stamina (85)

Buffalo Bills Wide Receiver Keon Coleman

Overall Rating: 73

Best Attributes: Jumping (94), Acceleration (88), Stamina, (84), and Speed (87)

Philadelphia Eagles Wide Receiver Johnny Wilson

Overall Rating: 68

Best Attributes: Jumping (92), Acceleration (90), Stamina, (83), and Speed (88)

New England Patriots Tight End Jaheim Bell

Overall Rating65

Best AttributesAcceleration (91), Toughness (86), Stamina (84), and Speed (85)

Arizona Cardinals Running Back Trey Benson

Overall Rating: 76

Best Attributes: Speed (93), Carrying (95), Acceleration (94), and Change of Direction (86)

New York Giants Running Back Jashaun Corbin

Overall Rating: 66

Best Attributes: Acceleration (91), Speed (87), Change of Direction (84), and Carrying (85)

Cleveland Browns Kicker Dustin Hopkins

Overall Rating: 77

Best Attributes: Kick Power (94), Kick Accuracy (84), and Stamina (88)

New York Giants Kicker Graham Gano

Overall Rating: 77

Best Attributes: Kick Power (97) and Kick Accuracy (82)

*Cam Akers (Texans), Cam Erving (Texans), and Dalvin Cook (free agent) were not included in the initial release.

EA Sports updates player ratings as the season progresses and these numbers aren't set in stone. It will be interesting to compare the overall ratings at the season's end to see just how accurate their predictions were.

READ MORE: FSU Football Predicted To Be Best Program In The Sunshine State This Season

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State football throughout fall camp

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebookInstagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

• FSU Football Fall Camp Observations: Offense Punches Back With Strong Showing From WRs

• FSU Football Fall Camp Observations: Kevin Knowles Leads Competitive Charge From DBs

• FSU Football Fall Camp Observations: Offense Responds But Defense Continues To Compete

• FSU Football Fall Camp Observations: The Venue Changes But The Work Remains The Same

Published
Tommy Mire

TOMMY MIRE

Tommy Mire joined NoleGameday in 2023 as a writer and editor. He initially worked as lead voice at SBNation's Tomahawk Nation and contributes to football, NFL and recruiting coverage. Connect with Tommy on Twitter at @TommyM3III

Home/Florida State Seminoles in the Pros