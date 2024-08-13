FSU Football Predicted To Be Best Program In The Sunshine State This Season
CBS Sports picked Florida State to be the best football program in the Sunshine State for the 2024 season despite a threat from the Miami Hurricanes who have some preseason backers heading into this year’s campaign.
David Cobb of CBS Sports wrote this of the Seminoles possibly taking the state title for the third consecutive year:
“Florida State finished 13-1 in 2023, posting its best season since winning the 2014 national title. Though the Seminoles were snubbed from the College Football Playoff, they proved to be the state's top team by a wide margin. Expectations are high at Miami this season, but the Hurricanes have ground to make up after a 12-13 beginning to coach Mario Cristobal's tenure.”- David Cobb, CBS Sports
FSU, as always, will play both Miami and Florida this season, but this is the first time since 2019 that all three schools will square off against each other in the same year. UF and UM played each other continuously from 1938 to 1987. From that point on (despite a few years when UF and UM scheduled each other for a home and home), the state championship was quasi-decided by the transitive property if possible.
For instance, if FSU beat both UF and UM, they had the bragging rights for the state. But if FSU beat UF but didn’t beat Miami (or vice versa), then the Hurricanes/Gators could claim supremacy. If the ’Noles failed to beat either team, then no one really knew for sure. However, even with all three teams squaring off, they could all go 1-1 against each other. Additionally, with UCF going on the road to Gainesville early in the season, they could throw their hat in the ring, too.
Florida State will start their season off with a trip to Dublin, Ireland as they face off against Georgia Tech on Aug. 24.
