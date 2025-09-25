Cardinals vs. Seahawks: Four Bold Predictions for Week 4 ‘Thursday Night Football’
Somehow, some way, we're already onto Week 4 in the NFL, with the Cardinals hosting the Seahawks in Arizona on Thursday night to kick off yet another weekend of football.
While the matchup may be overshadowed by our first look at the league's new Rivalries jerseys—and some pretty sweet end zone paint inspired by the Arizona state flag—there will still be plenty to look for in this NFC West showdown between two 2-1 teams.
And with that, here are four bold predictions ahead of tonight's contest from State Farm Stadium:
Marvin Harrison Has Breakout, Bounce-Back Game
Marvin Harrison Jr. had a strong Week 1, but struggled in the following two games. He had a notably bad drop in Week 3 against the 49ers, and has just five receptions for 71 yards in his last two games combined.
Harrison will have the chance to play in the national spotlight on Thursday, which will be just the third time he's played in prime time in his career. He will be determined to put his best foot forward after a forgettable start to his sophomore season as a pro.
Harrison could be in line for a big game, and I'm expecting him to eclipse 100 yards and have a pair of touchdowns, too.
- Rasmussen
Trey Benson Picks Up Where James Conner Left Off
James Conner was a reliable running back for Arizona's offense, but with his season over due to a brutal ankle injury, Trey Benson is set to tote the rock as the Cardinals' lead running back. He's been waiting in the wings for his chance to shine, and while a Conner injury certainly isn't the way he'd like to take over the role, he'll be ready to go now that it's his turn.
Benson was a third-round pick in last year's draft. So far in 2025, he's rushed 21 times for 125 yards. He's flashed his upside early this season, breaking free for runs of 52 and 29 yards across the first three games. Benson has plenty of talent, and I'm predicting a big game from the second-year running back in Week 4. He'll rush for over 100 yards for the first time in his career and score a touchdown.
- Rasmussen
Sam Darold Throws for 400 Yards for First Time in Career
Sam Darold has brought some relative stability to the Seahawks after signing a three-year, $100 million contract this offseason, leading them to two straight wins while the offense has notched 31+ points in each contest.
While he's averaged just over 220 yards per game through the air, the Arizona defense he's facing tonight has struggled defending the pass—allowing 260+ passing yards per contest, including 328 to Bryce Young just under two weeks ago. With Seattle struggling to get their run game going, look for Darnold to take over with his arm, and potentially throw for 400+ yards for the first time in his career.
- Kadlick
Seahawks Defense Forces Kyler Murray, Arizona Offense Into 3+ Turnovers
This Seattle defense has been a brick wall to begin the 2025 campaign, allowing just 17, 17, and 13 points to the 49ers, Steelers, and Saints—while also making life you-know-what for opposing quarterbacks.
Through three games, the Seahawks have already logged five interceptions, forcing multi-turnover outings from both Brock Purdy and Aaron Rodgers—two quarterbacks known for their ability to take care of the football.
Doing the same against a Cardinals offense that has committed just one turnover this season will be tough, but with a new running back taking over in Trey Benson, anything can happen. Let's see the Hawks force three-plus on Thursday on their way to a win.
- Kadlick