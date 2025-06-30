How the Steelers Plan to Use New Acquisitions Jonnu Smith and Jalen Ramsey
The Pittsburgh Steelers' wild offseason continued Monday morning when it was revealed the team had traded All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and a 2027 fifth-round pick for Miami Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith and cornerback Jalen Ramsey, plus a 2027 seventh-round pick.
It was certainly a big-time bombshell deal, one that garnered reactions from plenty of NFL fans (as well as one spicy callout from ex-Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert). The Steelers will be losing perhaps a waning superstar in Fitzpatrick, who has made plenty of amazing plays for the franchise but seemed to struggle a touch last season. And in adding Ramsey and Smith, the Black and Gold receive another versatile defensive back while reuniting Smith with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.
It's a huge move for Pittsburgh, whose extremely active front office seems to be going all-in to surround veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers with a championship-caliber roster. And shortly after the news broke, team insider Mark Kaboly detailed a bit more about how the team plans to utilize its new offensive and defensive weapons.
"What I have been told is the Steelers view Jonnu Smith as a TE, a slot WR and a fullback—they will use him in a very hybrid way in Arthur Smith's offense," Kaboly noted. "And they see Jalen Ramsey as an outside corner, slot corner, AND he can take some snaps at safety."
So, according to that read, the team plans to use both players somewhat cross-positionally, with Smith possibly stepping in to help at wide receiver (where the Steelers currently need help) and Ramsey possibly assisting at safety, where the team just lost Fitzpatrick.
The TLDR: positional versatility was probably a main factor here, and it sounds like we can expect both players to be utilized in a multitude of ways come the fall.