FSU Football Extends Multitude Of Scholarships To Standouts At Annual Elite Camp
The middle of June is approaching and summer recruiting is in full swing for Florida State. Whether it's official visits or camps, there's a ton to monitor in Tallahassee throughout the remainder of the month.
The Seminoles held their annual Elite Camp over the weekend as nearly 100 top recruits from multiple classes flocked to campus to compete in front of head coach Mike Norvell and his staff. Coming out of the event, FSU extended at least seven scholarship offers to prospects in the 2025, 2026, 2027, and 2028 classes.
READ MORE: Longtime Blue-Chip Offensive Tackle Target Commits To Oregon, Cancels FSU Football Official Visit
Check out more information about some of the new names to join Florida State's recruiting board below.
2025:
The lone rising senior to pick up an offer from the Seminoles on Sunday was three-star offensive lineman Sean Poret. Offensive line coach Alex Atkins and senior analyst Gabe Fertitta clearly liked the skill set he put on display during the camp. His recruitment has begun to heat up as of late as FSU, USF, Duke, and Boston College have all offered him since April.
Poret stands at 6-foot-5, 270 pounds, and has an official visit set to USF at the end of June. Expect the 'Noles to continue to evaluate him moving forward with the possibility of setting up another trip later this year. The program is involved with multiple high-caliber offensive linemen and holds a commitment from five-star Solomon Thomas.
2026:
A quartet of rising juniors shined enough at the Elite Camp to earn offers from Florida State; four-star defensive end Jake Kreul, legacy offensive lineman Michael Ionata, offensive lineman Jai'Vale Fredericks, and cornerback Chauncey Davis Jr.
Kreul is already regarded as the No. 56 overall prospect in the 2026 class according to 247Sports. Outside of the Seminoles, Clemson, Auburn, USC, and Michigan have all joined his recruitment since the beginning of May. He's made trips to Florida State (twice) and Miami this offseason. Kreul is coming off a sophomore season where he totaled 76 tackles, 34 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, and two forced fumbles,
Seminole fans may already be familiar with Ioanata as he's the son of Joey Ionata, who played along the offensive line at FSU from 1984-88. The 2026 prospect has started heating up recently after USF, West Virginia, and Kentucky offered him a few weeks ago. Standing at 6-foot-6, 290 pounds, Ionata already has size and garnet and gold bloodlines. He's the younger brother of Alabama true freshman Joseph Ioanata.
Fredericks was one of four offensive linemen to be offered by Florida State during the Elite Camp. The Seminoles were the first P4 to join his recruitment as he holds early scholarships from Tulane, Alabama A&M, and Austin Peay. He's participated in a few different camps this offseason to improve his standing nationally. With two years remaining at the prep level, Fredericks measures in at 6-foot-4, 285 pounds.
Davis Jr. is an emerging prospect who could become a popular name this upcoming season. He's earned offers from FSU, West Virginia, Michigan State, Georgia Tech, UCF, Boston College, Mississippi State, USF, Georgia Southern, and UConn. Davis recorded 29 tackles, one tackle for loss, four pass deflections, and four interceptions last season.
2027:
The Seminoles offered one quarterback following the event; rising sophomore Trent Seaborn picked up a scholarship after throwing in-front of Norvell and Tony Tokarz. Outside of FSU, some of the top programs in the country such as Alabama, Oregon, and Ole Miss have already joined his recruitment. Seaborn was a standout during his freshman year at Thompson High School, completing 195/271 passes for 2,601 yards with 27 touchdowns to six interceptions. He's only the second quarterback in the 2027 class to claim a scholarship from Florida State.
2028:
Florida State became the first program to extend massive offensive lineman Hunter Hill before he's played a down of football at the high school level. Ahead of his freshman season at Peach County High School, Hill stands at 6-foot-3, 300 pounds. Likely a guard by the time his prep career wraps up, Hill is a cousin of Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Trey Hill and 2025 four-star quarterback Antwann Hill. It wouldn't be a surprise to see more colleges begin to show an interest in Hill in the near future.
READ MORE: Four-Star Athlete Calls Off Visit To FSU Football After Pledge To Georgia Bulldogs
Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok