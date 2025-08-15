Jalen Ramsey Has Clear Message for Steelers GM Regarding Cam Heyward Contract
The Steelers defense seems to have each other's backs on and off the field.
Pittsburgh defensive tackle Cameron Heyward is currently seeking a restructured contract. As of last week, there wasn't much of an update on the contract dispute, which was discouraging for Heyward.
The Steelers and general manager Omar Khan have dealt out quite a few contracts this offseason, especially on the defensive side. The team signed Darius Slay to a one-year contract in March, followed by Pittsburgh trading for Jalen Ramsey in June and then ended with making T.J. Watt the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history last month.
Ramsey believes it's time for Khan to give Heyward his new paycheck.
“[I’ve] got a lot of respect for you, Mr. Omar,” Ramsey said on Heyward's podcast Not Just Football this week. “You took care of me, T.J., Slay—Cam is next.”
Heyward hasn't been fully participating in practices while the contract dispute is ongoing. Slay also appeared on the podcast alongside Ramsey and Heyward, and shared a message of his own regarding Heyward's situation.
“We need you out there,” Slay said. “Tell them [to] stop playing right now.”
We'll see if Ramsey and Slay's statements make an impact on the Steelers' front office in the near future. It seemed to work when Heyward made public statements telling the team to pay Watt what he deserved, so maybe the 15-year veteran will get what he wants in return.