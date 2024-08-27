New York Jets Announce Former FSU Football QB Will Remain On Injured List
The 2024 NFL cut deadline is closing in on Tuesday afternoon as teams around the league scramble to finalize their 53-man rosters. That will require some tough decisions to be made with the regular season kicking off in less than two weeks.
One former Florida State star will be starting his rookie season on the non-football injury list. According to ESPN's Rich Cimini, record-setting Seminole Jordan Travis is still working his way back from the season-ending leg injury that cut his college career short. New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh noted that the rehab is 'taking longer than expected' and the team will monitor his availability as the season progresses.
The move is unfortunate but not totally unsurprising. Travis was limited in practice throughout training camp and was unable to appear in any of New York's three preseason games. The Jets originally placed Travis on the active/non-football injury list in the middle of July. He's been spending his time recovering and learning from two veterans in the NFL; Aaron Rodgers and Tyrod Taylor.
The Florida native was drafted by the Jets in the 2024 NFL Draft after ending his time with the Seminoles as the all-time leader in total touchdowns (98), total yards of offense (10,665 yards), rushing yards by a QB (1,950) yards, and QB rushing touchdowns (31). He's the only player in program history to be ranked in the top 10 on the Seminoles' career passing touchdowns and rushing touchdowns lists.
Travis finished his time in garnet and gold with 28 victories as the starting quarterback, tied for No. 2 on the all-time list with Chris Rix. He guided the Seminoles to back-to-back double-digit win campaigns for the first time since 2015-16 and helped the program climb out of one of the worst stretches in FSU history.
During his college career, Travis appeared in 49 games, with 38 starts, and completed 637/1,027 passes for 8,715 yards with 66 touchdowns to 20 interceptions. He also rushed 417 times for 1,950 yards with 31 more scores while adding three catches for 11 yards and a touchdown.
Travis was on pace for career-year before going down in Florida State's home finale. He concluded the 2023 season by completing 207/324 passes for 2,756 yards with 20 touchdowns to two interceptions. Travis also rushed 73 times for 173 yards and seven more scores.
