Newly promoted staffer already departing from FSU football

Florida State's coaching staff is going through quite the shakeup ahead of head coach Mike Norvell's seventh season in Tallahassee.

Since the conclusion of the 2025 campaign, three longtime assistants have taken jobs elsewhere while the Seminoles moved on from defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr.

FSU has relied on a mix of outside hires and promotions to fill the gaps.

One staff who recently had his role elevated is already departing from the program.

Assistant QBs Coach Leaving Florida State

Brendan Bognar/Twitter

Florida State assistant quarterbacks coach Brendan Bognar has taken a similar position at Missouri, updating his social media in recent days to confirm the move. The Tigers also hired linebackers coach/special teams coordinator John Papuchis away from the Seminoles in late December.

Just over three weeks ago, Bognar was officially promoted from offensive analyst to assistant quarterbacks coach. Bognar was expected to work alongside quarterbacks coach Austin Tucker, who was moved from assistant wide receivers coach after Tony Tokarz left for the offensive coordinator job at Buffalo.

Bognar was going into his second season at Florida State following a one-year stint as the quarterbacks coach and recruiting coordinator at Samford. He previously worked under Gus Malzahn at UCF, spending two seasons as an offensive analyst.

He began his coaching career as an analyst at Samford. Bogner also served as a graduate assistant at Troy.

Bogner was a team captain during his playing days at Murray State. He began his career as a walk-on but eventually earned a scholarship, graduating from the university in 2019.

It's unclear if Florida State will look for another coach with ties to Malzahn to work with the quarterbacks.

Diving Into Florida State's Offseason Coaching Changes

New Hires:

Kam Martin, Running Backs Coach (Tulsa)

Nick Williams, EDGE Coach and Pass-Rushing Specialist (Syracuse)

Blue Adams, Cornerbacks Coach (Michigan State)

Jake Rothschiller, Assistant Linebackers Coach (Minot State)

Shaun Shivers, Assistant Running Backs Coach (Eastern Michigan)

Promotions:

Austin Tucker, Quarterbacks Coach

Tim Harris Jr., Co-Offensive Coordinator and Wide Receivers Coach

Ernie Sims, Linebackers Coach (expected)

Departures:

Tony Tokarz, Quarterbacks Coach (Buffalo)

David Johnson, Running Backs Coach (Arkansas)

John Papuchis, Linebackers Coach (Missouri)

Patrick Surtain Sr., Defensive Backs Coach (Fired)

Cooper Williams, Assistant Offensive Line Coach (Buffalo)

Brendan Bognar, Assistant Quarterbacks Coach (Missouri)

