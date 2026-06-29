Trail Blazers' 2027 NBA Finals Odds Make Minor Jump After Ja Morant Trade With Grizzlies

At long last, the Ja Morant saga is over.

The Memphis Grizzlies reportedly are trading the two-time All-Star to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Jerami Grant and Kris Murray. The move is almost a salary dump for a Memphis team that is looking to rebuild around Cameron Boozer and Cedric Coward after it moved on from Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. over the last year.

BREAKING: The Memphis Grizzlies are trading two-time NBA All-Star Ja Morant to the Portland Trail Blazers for Jerami Grant and Kris Murray, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/FJOTzGe5Tr — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 29, 2026

The Blazers' odds to win the NBA Finals have jumped a little at DraftKings Sportsbook, going from +9000 to +8000. Memphis remains a massive long shot to win the title in 2027, sitting at +50000. Only the Chicago Bulls and Sacramento Kings have worse odds to win the Finals in the coming season.

Portland made the playoffs as the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference in the 2025-26 season, and it is expected to get star guard Damian Lillard (Achilles) back in the lineup in the 2026-27 campaign. So, there is a bit of a logjam at the guard spot now that Morant is in the fold, especially with former No. 2 overall pick Scoot Henderson extension eligible this offseason and veteran Jrue Holiday still under contract.

Portland could look to use Morant's salary to facilitate another deal, but that is going to be tough after Memphis basically gave him away this offseason. The star guard appeared in just 20 games in the 2025-26 campaign due to injuries (and Memphis tanking), averaging 19.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game while shooting 41.0 percent from the field and 23.5 percent from 3-point range.

The fit for Morant in Portland isn't a smooth one, even though Lillard's amazing 3-point shooting may allow the two guards to play alongside each other -- at least offensively.

It's possible more moves are coming for the Blazers as they look to build on last season's impressive finish, and they could end up with an asset if they're able to rehab some of Morant's trade value during the 2026-27 season.

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