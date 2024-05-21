Buffalo Bills Legend Gives Keon Coleman Birthday Gift
Keon Coleman spent just one season in Tallahassee, becoming a fan favorite for both his off-field antics and elite display of athleticism and electric play while wearing the garnet and gold. The Florida State star wide receiver absolutely balled out for the Seminoles, making his way to being an early second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Coleman also happened to land in an ideal situation, being drafted by the Buffalo Bills. With a superstar quarterback in Josh Allen and no WR1 after the franchise parted ways with both Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. This allows Coleman to slide into Buffalo and be a bonafide playmaker and star for Allen and the Bills.
READ MORE: FSU Football Ranks Highly in ESPN's Post Spring Top 25 Rankings
On top of the incredible on-field opportunity, Coleman also gets to play for one of the most passionate fanbases in the NFL. The Bills have already embraced the former Florida State star, and Coleman has returned the favor.
It's not just the fans, though. Former Bills star and Hall of Fame wide receiver Andre Reed surprised Coleman at the NFLPA's Rookie Premier in Las Vegas for his birthday, welcoming him to the Bills Mafia.
Coleman previously revealed he reached out to Reed earlier this month as he was eager to speak to some NFL legends, and Reed also happened to have a legendary career in Buffalo.
Reed's appearance was thoughtful, too. The former Seminole has been a gem to Buffalo media, offering fun moments already. The cookies Reed delivered were special because of Coleman asking for cookies during his first media appearance.
Buffalo has embraced Coleman, who has reciprocated the energy early. At Florida State, he caught 50 passes for 658 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns, giving fans every reason to believe he's the right guy to take over as WR1 and is going to be a star at the next level.
READ MORE: ESPN Tabs FSU Football Defensive Tackle As Potential Breakout Player
Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the offseason.
Follow NoleGameday on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok