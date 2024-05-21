Jaden Rashada Sues UF Football HC Billy Napier, Seeks Millions After NIL Deal Collapse
Former University of Florida potential four-star commit Jaden Rashada has sued UF football head coach Billy Napier as well as a major booster and former UF director of play engagement and NIL, Mario Castro-Walker.
The suit claims that Rashada missed out on a $9.5 million NIL deal with the Miami Hurricanes (where Rashada originally committed) as well as “the opportunity to pursue other NIL deals from other collectives after being induced to commit to UF based on fraudulent assurances.” Florida was set to pay the highly-touted recruit $13.85 million over four years.
The now-Georgia QB also claims that Napier promised a $1 million wire transfer from Hugh Hitchcock, the major booster, once he signed his National Letter of Intent. It was never received according to Rashada.
Should this be the case, this violates NCAA rules. Coaches cannot be involved in the potential NIL deals of a prospect.
Relating to Florida State, the university recently called on the NCAA in a letter to revoke some of the penalties it received for NIL/recruiting violations earlier this year. The public institution cites the U.S. District Court case in Tennessee that “restrained the NCAA from enforcing its interim NIL policy prohibiting athletes from negotiating NIL compensation with third-party entities,” according to Ross Dellenger of
FSU mentioned that it is “disadvantaged” to the schools such as the University of Florida (which has been under investigation due to the Rashada case) as they have been receiving the benefit of the ruling in the Tennessee case which has paused NIL investigations.
“FSU should not be the only institution penalized simply because it was first in the queue, the violations for which it is responsible were more limited, and it cooperated fully to resolve the case,” Florida State said in the letter.
The school was hit with a two-year probation, a two-year show cause order for offensive coordinator Alex Atkins, a one-year disassociation with NIL-collective Rising Spear, a reduction of five scholarships over two years, and a $5,000 fine plus 1% of the athletic department budget, among other penalties.
Florida State argues that it should not have to serve the fine penalty, the scholarship reduction, and other penalties but agrees to serve the probation and will suspend coach Atkins for the first three games.
