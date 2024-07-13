WATCH: Former FSU Football Wide Receiver Makes Crazy Touchdown Catch In CFL Game
Football is a profession that can lead to many paths and not all dreams live and die with the NFL. In the modern age, there are a variety of leagues where players can carve out careers and earn a living.
Former Florida State wide receiver Ontaria Wilson is currently playing in the Canadian Football League for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers after the Los Angeles Chargers cut him late in training camp last year. It didn't take long for Wilson to jump into Winnipeg's starting lineup with the regular season already about a third of the way complete.
Now, Wilson also has a breakout game on his resume as he put together a career performance in the Blue Bombers' 41-37 win over the Calgary Stampeders. He recorded 13 receptions for 201 yards and an eye-popping touchdown. The 13 catches tied for the second-most in Winnipeg franchise history.
Wilson's scoring grab came in the second quarter, the first during his time in the CFL. The game is a little different than American football as multiple players can get into a running start before the snap meaning someone with Wilson's speed can quickly get down the field. That's exactly what he did on this play, exploding by his defender and battling through pass interference to still make the catch in the end zone.
Prior to this game, Wilson had totaled eight catches for 85 yards in his first five starts. He more than doubled that total on Friday night and could carry that momentum forward into the rest of the season.
The Georgia native spent six seasons at Florida State during arguably the most tumultuous period in program history. Wilson played for three different head coaches, five different offensive coordinators, and three different wide receivers coaches during his time in Tallahassee. Regardless, he stuck with the Seminoles and ended up being a consistent starter and performer.
Wilson led Florida State in receiving in 2020 and 2021 before recording a career-high 495 yards this past season. Wilson tied his career-high with seven catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns in a one-point victory against LSU in New Orleans. In total, he appeared in 51 games, with 36 starts, and caught 108 passes for 1,521 yards and 12 touchdowns through the air while rushing seven times for 57 yards and another score on the ground with the Seminoles.
