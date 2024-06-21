Blue-Chip Defensive Back Puts FSU Football in Top Two with Clemson Tigers Ahead of Decision
Florida State's biggest recruiting weekend of the year is nearly underway with prospects arriving in town to begin their official visits on Friday. The next few days could make or break the Seminoles' chances with some of the top talents in the country.
Shortly after making it to Tallahassee, four-star defensive back Gregory Xavier Thomas announced major news in his recruitment. He'll be focusing on a top-two of Florida State and Clemson as he moves towards a commitment on June 30. This is a big development for the Seminoles as they'll have a chance to make a final push during the last trip Thomas will take before revealing his decision.
Thomas is one of FSU's most coveted targets regardless of position and he's someone that the coaching staff has been pursuing for quite some time. This will be his third visit to campus this year as he also attended a junior day in January before returning for Seminole Legacy weekend in March. Thomas has developed a strong connection with multiple members of the staff.
READ MORE: Five-Star Defensive Lineman Decommits From USC Trojans After FSU Football Official Visit
“Me and the coaches, we focus more on less football stuff, just really building a connection on the visit. We had a lot of talks today, just about life, so it was good,” Thomas said to NoleGameday previously. “I’m coming here to play football, but I’m gonna be living here, just wherever I go it’s whatever coach I’m the most comfortable with. Just off the field, that’s what’s the most important to me.”
Another thing working in Florida State's favor is that Clemson didn't offer Thomas until April. The Tigers are trying to make up ground after bringing him in for a visit a few weeks ago. It remains to be seen if their efforts will be enough in the end.
The Florida native plays for American Heritage High School, the same prep program that current FSU defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr. led to three state titles from 2016-21. Thomas recorded 19 tackles, one tackle for loss, and two interceptions as a junior. He runs track as well and has posted a 11.56 100-meter dash.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 190 overall prospect, the No. 17 S, and the No. 23 recruit in Florida in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
The Seminoles are still searching for their first addition to #Tribe25 since January. Florida State holds four commitments and the No. 67 class in the country.
READ MORE: FSU Football Achieves Top-10 Spot in ESPN's Future Power Rankings
Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok